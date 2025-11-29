WhatsApp faces possible ban in Russia as regulator issues stern warning Russia’s telecom regulator Roskomnadzor has warned that WhatsApp could face a nationwide ban, accusing the platform of being used for organising terrorism and criminal activity. With Meta already banned and several apps blocked earlier, WhatsApp now faces major restrictions in Russia.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a leading instant messaging platform which is widely used by billions of people across the world, is facing increased pressure in Russia once again. This is because the government communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, has issued a new warning that might result in the banning of the messaging platform. The claims put across by the regulator are that the app is being used to promote terrorist activities, recruit criminals, and coordinate actions against the Russian state. In the wake of the warning, users in major Russian cities—including Siberia and the Ural region—reported WhatsApp service disruptions.

Meta already declared 'extremist' in Russia

This newest threat comes because WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, is already banned in Russia. The government labelled Meta an extremist organisation during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine; this led to blocking Facebook and Instagram. Authorities have repeatedly expressed concerns about Meta's platforms enabling anti-Russia activities.

In August this year, several other applications, including Telegram, were banned in connection with Russia's more stringent digital control policy. Foreign social media platforms started to be more closely monitored, citing national security issues.

Russian Government to push users toward local messaging apps

As per the reports, the Russian government may promote or force citizens to switch to alternative messaging apps which are available in the country, which are not end-to-end encrypted, like WhatsApp.

The unencrypted platform would grant access to the authorities for using the personal data and communication logs for closer surveillance and security. Roskomnadzor has further threatened a full national block on WhatsApp in case it fails to comply with local regulations.

The shift could impact millions of users in Russia, who are using WhatsApp for daily communication. According to the reports, local apps further offer fewer privacy protections, and that could raise concerns about user safety and freedom of expression.

Widening crackdown on US tech firms

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has translated into far-reaching actions against American tech companies. Messaging, social networking and cloud services have been restricted or fully banned on several platforms. According to the government, these steps are crucial for national security, whereas critics say this is part of expanding digital censorship.

With growing geopolitical tensions worldwide, Russia has increased regulatory pressure in the nation, and with the presence of WhatsApp in Russia, it might look like a hurdle to secure the ecosystem.