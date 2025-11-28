Sennheiser HDB 630 debuts in India under Rs 45000: Buyers to get free earbuds worth Rs 12990 Sennheiser HDB 630 wireless audiophile-grade headphones is priced at Rs 44,990. The headset promises high-fidelity sound through its BTD 700 Hi-Res Bluetooth dongle and refined acoustic engineering. Early buyers can get free Accentum Open earbuds worth Rs 12,990.

Sennheiser has introduced its latest audiophile-focused wireless headphones, dubbed the HDB 630, in the Indian market. The headphone model is priced at Rs 44,990 and claims to deliver studio-grade sound sans wires, something considered impossible to achieve in the audiophile world until recently. To make the offering sweeter, Sennheiser is giving out complimentary Accentum Open earbuds worth Rs 12,990 to customers who pre-book the headphones.

High-fidelity audio via BTD 700 Hi-Res dongle

The main highlight of the HDB 630 is the bundled BTD 700 Hi-Res Bluetooth dongle. This USB-C accessory ensures that you can experience 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio playback, regardless of the device paired with the headphones. For audiophiles looking to enjoy lossless-like wireless sound, this dongle works like a quiet bridge, maintaining the quality of the audio as it travels.

Engineered for natural sound reproduction

Sennheiser has tuned the HDB 630 with a neutral profile, refined mids, and expansive treble to recreate a natural soundstage. The company claims the new transducer design featuring an optimised magnet mesh and improved acoustic back volume assists in creating cleaner bass, smoother vocals, and airy treble. The result should be a lifelike and engaging audio experience, something quite unusual for closed-back wireless headphones.

Growing wireless audiophile in the Indian market

The inference has always been that wireless headphones cannot produce the best sound quality because of some form of compression and hardware limitations. However, new products, like the JBL Tour One M3 and Sennheiser's HDB 630, try to break this perception with more detailed and wider audio. At premium prices, they at least target listeners willing to pay for authentic sound reproduction.

Saahil Kumar, the General Manager of Sonova Consumer Hearing, said, "HDB 630 redefines what wireless audiophile sound can be, putting Sennheiser's acoustic craftsmanship and long-lasting comfort into one product."

Although the likes of JBL have been working to bring great wireless sound to the Indian market in the past couple of years, Sennheiser has already forayed into the segment, marking it as a considerable leap for the audiophile community.