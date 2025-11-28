Apple to open fifth India store in Noida on December 11; Second Mumbai store coming in 2026 Apple is set to open its 5th retail store in India at Noida’s DLF Mall of India on December 11, marking its third store launch in a single year. With another Mumbai outlet planned for next year, the company is accelerating its offline expansion amid rising iPhone demand and local manufacturing push.

New Delhi:

Apple is all set to open its fifth official retail store in India on December 11 at the DLF Mall of India, Noida. This will be the third store launch in 2025 from the leading tech player, and this further signifies the fastest retail expansion phase in the country so far for the company. The global tech giant will also open a second Mumbai store next year, further strengthening its offline footprint.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People, Deirdre O’Brien, said the company is deeply committed to India. "This has been a milestone year for Apple retail in India. With Apple Noida, we look forward to connecting with even more communities," she noted.

Growing footprint driven by rising iPhone demand

The expansion comes amidst the recorded demand for the iPhone 17 lineup and for a major milestone, as Apple is now manufacturing all its iPhone 17 models and the Air series in India. The company further states that it is a reflection of the deepening partnership with the country and the growing customer base.

Along with retail, Apple has expanded its services portfolio: recently, it introduced AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for the latest iPhones.

Strong performance at India stores

Apple's first two stores, at Mumbai BKC and Delhi Saket, opened in April 2023 and reportedly earned around Rs 800 crore in their first year, making them emerge among the company's top-performing stores worldwide. Despite a strong network of premium resellers and online partners, demand at official stores is showing no signs of abatement.

Next growth phase: Tier-2 and Tier-3 India

Analysts estimate that double-digit growth will continue for Apple's India revenue in FY26 and FY27. The brand, which is now among the top five smartphone makers by volume, leads the premium segment with a 28 per cent value share.

The next wave of growth will be driven by a broader expansion into smaller cities, increasing adoption of MacBooks and iPads, and a budding manufacturing ecosystem. Apple has also been aggressively expanding its premium reseller network to reach markets where product availability remains limited.