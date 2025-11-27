Apple AirPods Pro price crashes below Rs 15000 in Flipkart Black Friday Sale Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) have dropped to as low as Rs 14,790 during Flipkart’s Black Friday Sale, offering a flat discount and bank offers. Buyers looking for premium ANC earbuds with top-tier audio and Apple ecosystem benefits can grab them at one of the best prices seen in months.

New Delhi:

For those looking for some rare tech bargains, Flipkart's Black Friday Sale has just opened the gates, and one of the biggest highlights this year is a pretty steep price cut on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). The premium TWS earbuds have received a flat discount of Rs 7,010, bringing the selling price down to Rs 15,990. With bank offers, shoppers can bring the effective price even further down to Rs 14,790, making this one of the most attractive deals for AirPods Pro in recent weeks.

Massive price drop and bank offer benefits

As listed on Flipkart, the AirPods Pro 2 are now selling at Rs 15,990 after the flat discount. Additional instant discounts on the purchase using a BOBcard or other eligible bank cards can bring down the effective cost by another Rs 1,200.

This brings the final deal price to Rs 14,790, which is rarely seen on Apple's premium earbuds.

This deal hits the sweet spot, particularly ahead of the holiday and gifting season, for users waiting to upgrade from older AirPods or looking to switch to Apple's ecosystem.

Why the AirPods Pro 2 deal is worth grabbing

The Apple AirPods Pro are powered by Apple's advanced H2 chip, which improves sound clarity, enhances spatial audio, and delivers more power-efficient performance.

The earbuds also offer:

Twice more powerful Active Noise Cancellation

Adaptive Audio, which automatically blends ANC and Transparency

Conversation Awareness that lowers media volume during conversations

Custom low-distortion drivers for crisp highs and deeper bass

Longer battery life with better efficiency

Seamlessly pair, switch between devices, and enjoy ecosystem features like Precision Finding for the case when deeply woven into the Apple ecosystem from iPhone to MacBook.

Other Apple deals during Flipkart Black Friday Sale

This is not Flipkart’s only sale with earbuds. Several other Apple products also have serious cuts in store: