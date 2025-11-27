Apple AirPods Pro price crashes below Rs 15000 in Flipkart Black Friday Sale

For those looking for some rare tech bargains, Flipkart's Black Friday Sale has just opened the gates, and one of the biggest highlights this year is a pretty steep price cut on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). The premium TWS earbuds have received a flat discount of Rs 7,010, bringing the selling price down to Rs 15,990. With bank offers, shoppers can bring the effective price even further down to Rs 14,790, making this one of the most attractive deals for AirPods Pro in recent weeks.
Massive price drop and bank offer benefits
As listed on Flipkart, the AirPods Pro 2 are now selling at Rs 15,990 after the flat discount. Additional instant discounts on the purchase using a BOBcard or other eligible bank cards can bring down the effective cost by another Rs 1,200.
This brings the final deal price to Rs 14,790, which is rarely seen on Apple's premium earbuds.
This deal hits the sweet spot, particularly ahead of the holiday and gifting season, for users waiting to upgrade from older AirPods or looking to switch to Apple's ecosystem.
Why the AirPods Pro 2 deal is worth grabbing
The Apple AirPods Pro are powered by Apple's advanced H2 chip, which improves sound clarity, enhances spatial audio, and delivers more power-efficient performance.
The earbuds also offer:
- Twice more powerful Active Noise Cancellation
- Adaptive Audio, which automatically blends ANC and Transparency
- Conversation Awareness that lowers media volume during conversations
- Custom low-distortion drivers for crisp highs and deeper bass
- Longer battery life with better efficiency
Seamlessly pair, switch between devices, and enjoy ecosystem features like Precision Finding for the case when deeply woven into the Apple ecosystem from iPhone to MacBook.
Other Apple deals during Flipkart Black Friday Sale
This is not Flipkart’s only sale with earbuds. Several other Apple products also have serious cuts in store:
- iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 are available with flat discounts and bank offers. The MacBook Air M4 is down to one of its lowest prices.
- Deals available on older AirPods models and selected iPads. Shoppers looking to gift someone or upgrade during the holidays can find many Apple ecosystem sales in this sale.