Uber rolls out ‘Simple Mode’ to help seniors and new users book rides easily Uber has launched a new “Simple Mode” in its app to help senior citizens, visually challenged users, and anyone who prefers a clutter-free interface book rides more easily. The mode offers larger text, bigger icons, fewer choices, and a clear step-by-step booking flow.

New Delhi:

Uber, a popular rental cab service provider has just rolled out a new feature, called ‘Simple Mode’, to make things easier for those who find the standard interface too complex. This mode trims the visual noise, enlarges text and enables the essential options to be highlighted, making the booking journey simple.

It is ideal for older adults, users with impaired vision, or those who feel more comfortable with a very minimalist layout.

What Simple Mode offers to the commuters?

Simple Mode replaces the regular interface with a redesigned layout, featuring:

Larger and high-contrast text

Bigger and fewer icons

Limited, conventionally adopted ride categories

Streamlined map and confirmation screens

Instead of showing upfront options like Rentals, Moto, or Intercity, the application shows only the most relevant rides. Each step is clear so that users are not confused while booking.

Who can use it?

While this feature is designed with senior citizens in mind, it can be enabled by anyone. The simplified interface may help users who have temporary or long-term visual challenges, as well as people who use smaller smartphones; some people simply like the clean, distraction-free screen.

Simple Mode provides a seamless experience through easily readable text and clear navigation.

Uber Simple Mode: How to enable it?

To activate the new feature on the Uber app, users have to do the following in the same app:

Open the Uber app on your smartphone (iOS or Android).

There, tap on 'Account', which is at the bottom-right.

Then go to ‘Settings’.

There, scroll to accessibility.

Turn on the ‘Simple Mode’.

The mode will be activated

Once the code is activated, the app will immediately refresh itself with a simplified layout. Booking a ride becomes quicker, with saved places like Home appearing first and ride options arranged in a clean list with clear, upfront pricing.

Additional features and availability

Simple Mode works in concert with Uber Senior Accounts, allowing family members to help older adults manage rides through the Family Profile feature.

The mode is available in India, the US, Canada, and other markets, while all standard safety features are enabled as usual.

Users can turn off Simple Mode at any time to revert to the regular interface.