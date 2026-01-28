Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Kalyan, others express grief Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Following the tragic news, several celebrities and political figures, including Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut and Pawan Kalyan, expressed shock and grief.

New Delhi:

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and five others were killed after the aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident took place as the plane was landing in Baramati. Pawar, 66, the NCP leader, was on board a Lear Jet 45 aircraft, registration VT-SSK, which was flying from Mumbai to Baramati.

The country is currently in a state of mourning. Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Ravi Kishan, and others offered condolences on Ajit Pawar's death.

Celeb reacts to Ajit Pawar's demise

Riteish Deshmukh, actor and son of 14th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state."

He further added, "His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters."

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "This is such horrible news...There are not enough words to express..."

BJP MP Ravi Kishan expressed," There could not be a bigger loss to Maharashtra politics and the country. I knew him personally, and he was known as 'Baramati ka raja'..."

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan penned, "Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the passing of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, President of @mahancpspeaks , and an NDA alliance leader, Sri Ajit Dada Pawar ji @AjitPawarSpeaks , in a devastating plane crash today. His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered, and his enduring commitment to the people will continue to be held with respect. I express my profound condolences on his passing and extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, admirers, and party cadre during this moment of immense grief."

Actor and politician Smriti Irani tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Shri Ajit Pawar Ji in the tragic aircraft crash. His service to the people and years of political stewardship will be remembered with respect. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti!"

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on X, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji . A towering figure in state politics, his loss is irreparable. Thoughts are with Sunetra ji , Parth, Jay, & the entire Pawar family members during this incredibly difficult time. Strength to them. #OmShanti (sic)."

Ajit Pawar's plane crashed while attempting to land

According to officials, Ajit Pawar's plane crashed at 8:48 am when the aircraft went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport. The plane burst into flames following the impact.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders have conveyed their condolences over the tragic demise of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced three days of state mourning.

