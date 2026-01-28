Advertisement
  3. Ajit Pawar dies at 66, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and others offer condolences

The crash occurred at 8:48 am when a Lear Jet 45 aircraft, VT-SSK, carrying Pawar from Mumbai to Baramati went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

Late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar.
Late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. Image Source : PTI/File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five other persons were killed when an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar (66) and others was landing in Pune's Baramati area. The crash occurred at 8:48 am when a Lear Jet 45 aircraft, VT-SSK, carrying Pawar from Mumbai to Baramati went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders have conveyed their condolences over the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

 

 

 

  • 11:54 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Manohar Lal Khattar offers condolence

    "It is a saddening incident. He was a popular leader of Maharashtra. He held many important positions in Maharashtra politics with a proven record. My deepest sympathy goes to his family and loved ones,"  said Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

     

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Ashok Chavan calls death of Ajit Pawar his personal loss

    "This is our personal loss. His passing away has left a huge vacuum in Maharashtra politics. I express my tributes to him," said BJP MP Ashok Chavan.

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    President Droupadi Murmu terms Ajit Pawar's death an irreparable loss

    "The news of the plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of several people, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar, is deeply saddening. The untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his significant contributions to the development of Maharashtra, particularly in the cooperative sector. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers. May God grant strength to the families of all those who lost their lives in this tragic accident to bear this immense grief," said President Droupadi Murmu.

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Rahul Gandhi offers condolences on death of Ajit Pawar and his fellow passengers

    "The news of the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar and his fellow passengers in a plane crash today is deeply saddening...I stand with the people of Maharashtra in this moment of grief. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones during this difficult time," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Priyanka Gandhi speaks to Ajit Pawar's family

    "I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and his supporters. I have spoken to Ajit Pawar's wife and Supriya ji (Supriya Sule)," said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Mallikarjun Kharge expresses deepest condolences

    "The news of the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead.  No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour. I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Pawar family, his supporters and well-wishers.  Having served the people of Maharashtra in various constitutional capacities, Shri Ajit Pawar shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness. May his soul rest in peace," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Maharashtra politics is nothing without Dada: Sanjay Raut

    Describing Ajit Pawar’s demise as a “dark day in Maharashtra politics,” Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that Maharashtra politics is nothing without 'Dada'
     
    “We were praying for Dada’s safe return. He had an open-hearted personality; every worker loved him. Today, a mountain of sorrow has fallen on Maharashtra.”

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Yogi Adityanath expresses deep sorrow

    "The unfortunate plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar and other members, is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. My humble condolences to them...My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families...I pray to Lord Rama to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow...Om Shanti," Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Ajit Pawar was my close friend in politics: Nitin Gadkari

    "Ajit Pawar's death is unfortunate. He was my close friend in politics, and we also had familial relations. His passing away is a huge loss. On behalf of the party, I pay my tributes to him," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Huge loss for Maharashtra, said CR Paatil on Ajit Pawar's death

    "Ajit Pawar ji had made a place for himself in Maharashtra politics. This is a huge loss for his family and the state. The dynamics of politics in Maharashtra will change with his passing away," said CR Paatil.

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    God gives strength to his family members: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

    "We are getting really sad news about Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. I pray that God gives strength to his family members and party members at this time. We stand with his family during this hour," said Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

  • 10:51 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Going away like this is very painful, says Priyanka Chaturvedi on Ajit Pawar's death

    "This is very shocking, painful and heart-rending. There have been differences between us, but we have worked together. He was a really committed man who kept to his work. I express my sympathies to Pawar sahab, Supriya ji, Sunetra ji, Parth and Jay. I also express sympathies to lakhs and crores of people in Baramati...Going away like this is very painful," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. 

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Pawar was at forefront of serving people of Maharashtra, says PM Modi

    "Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM said in a post.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    PM Modi saddened by the air crash

    "Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief," PM Modi said in a post on X.

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Deeply shocked, says Mamata Banerjee on Ajit Pawar's death

    "Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posts, "Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar.  Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers."

