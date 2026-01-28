Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: The session will include 30 sittings and is expected to witness extensive debates on taxation, public spending and key policy measures. Parliament will recess on February 13 and resume on March 9, while Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses. The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the Session. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on February 1.