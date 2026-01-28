President Murmu addresses budget session: 'Govt tackled corruption, ensured proper use of public funds' President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed the budget session of the Parliament and said India believes that objective of global politics should be service of humanity.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed the budget session of the Parliament and said the Central government has tackled corruption and ensured proper use of the public funds. She said India believes that objective of global politics should be service of humanity and added that the fake, misinformation, fake content are big dangers for democracy and social harmony.

Government is working for Dalits, the backwards

President Murmu said, "My Government is working for Dalits, the backwards, tribal community and everyone with complete sensitivenss. The vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is becoming a positive impact on the lives of every citizen. At the beginning of 2014, social security schemes reached just 25 crore citizens. With the efforts of the Govt about 95 crore Indians have access to social security schemes now."

President Murmu said for employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. “With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages..."

Women have gone ahead rapidly in every ambitious area

President Murmu said as a result of the progressive mindset and policies of my Government, women have gone ahead rapidly in every ambitious area of the country. “In this direction, a few months back, the country achieved another major milestone when the first batch of women cadets passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA). This has further strengthened the belief that in the development and empowerment of the country, 'naari shakti' stands first."

She added that the Centre is committed to social justice in the country and added that social security benefits are now available to nearly 95 crore citizens of the country.

Centre is committed to true social justice

"My government is committed to true social justice," she said, adding that 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty in the last 10 years.

In the third term of the government, she said, work is being done to further empower the poor. The President also said the government has been successful in tackling corruption and scams, ensuring proper use of public funds.

