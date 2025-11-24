Elista Xplore 4K Google TV series launched with 4K, Dolby Audio and Google TV support

Advertisement
Elista has launched its new Xplore Google TV series in India with three bezel-less 4K models—85-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch. Starting at Rs 73,990, the lineup brings HDR10, Dolby Audio, built-in Chromecast, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and Google TV features.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Elista has launched its new Xplore Google TV Smart TV series line-up in the Indian market. The company has unleashed three premium 4K models- TDU85GA (85-inch), TDU75GA (75-inch), and TDU65GA (65-inch). All the models boast bezel-less designs, seamless integration with Google TV and Dolby Audio. The premium Xplore series will be available at a starting price of Rs 73,990.

Elista TDU85GA (85-inches): The flagship 4K Google TV

The TDU85GA model comes with an 85-inch 4K Ultra HD panel. It will feature a bezel-less design, HDR10 and Dolby Audio support for immersive sound. It further features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, three HDMI ports and built-in Chromecast.

It features hands-free voice control through "Hey Google" and easy access to major OTT apps, including YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video.

Price in India: Rs 1,84,500

Elista TDU75GA (75-inch): Premium features at a lower price

The TDU75GA carries the same design philosophy and feature set but with a slightly smaller 75-inch 4K UHD display. It features a responsive interface thanks to Google TV, strong connectivity options, and Dolby Audio enhancements.

This model goes well with large living rooms that aspire for a cinematic experience.

Price in India: Rs 1,38,500

Elista TDU65GA (65-inch): The Most Affordable in the Lineup

The most affordable and compact member of the Xplore fleet is TDU65GA with a 65-inch 4K UHD screen. Like its bigger siblings, it also offers HDR10 support, built-in Chromecast, Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and three HDMI ports.

Price in India: Rs 73,990

Smart TVs powered by the latest Google TV platform 

All the models from Elista have the latest Google TV interface that offers personalised content recommendations, universal search, multi-user profiles, and seamless casting capabilities. 

  • The interface lets users easily switch between apps, find content, and stream from their smartphones. 
  • Made in India at Elista's Kadapa Facility, the Xplore series is fully made in Elista's state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0-enabled plant in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.
  • It has the annual capacity to produce one million smart TVs.
  • This launch comes close on the heels of the Rs 500 crore MoU signed between Elista and the Andhra Pradesh Government to establish its second manufacturing facility in Kopparthy. 
  • The brand continues to expand its reach across 20,000+ retail outlets in India and 17+ global markets.

