Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 24: List of rewards here Free Fire Max has rolled out a new set of alphanumeric redeem codes, which are valid for today itself. These codes will help the players to win free diamonds, gun skins and more rewards, which are usually paid. Players will have to be swift to redeem these time-bound codes.

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, and it has issued another list of gaming codes for the day. These codes will help the users to have an enhanced gameplay experience and thus enable them to enjoy free in-game rewards. This version of the game features improved graphics, animations, and smoother gameplay for mobile gamers, giving a premium battle royale experience for players using any operating system, including Android and iOS.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 24, 2025

Following are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max available today:

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV VQRB39SHXW10IM8 ZRJAPH294KV5 CT6P42J7GRH50Y8 NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1 CT6P42J7GRH50Y8 MCPW2D1U3XA3 X99TK56XDJ4X YW2B64F7V8DHJM5 VQRB39SHXW10IM8 YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

To redeem the codes for Free Fire Max, follow these steps:

Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site by opening your web browser.

Log in using your Facebook, Google or X account.

Enter the redeem codes in the field provided.

You will be confirmed once the codes are submitted, and the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

The diamonds and gold are automatically credited to your account wallet, and in-game items are available in the Vault tab of the game lobby.

Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max

Players should keep in mind that these codes cannot be used along with guest accounts.

Ensure your account is linked to at least one social media network.

The redeem codes are only active for a limited period of time and can only be used once.

What is Garena Free Fire Max?

Garena Free Fire Max was finally released in September 2021, promising a more value-added version of the original battle royale with improved graphics, animations, and gameplay.

The use of redeem codes will grant players free rewards, which can range from gold and diamonds to weapon skins and even characters.

Developers publish such codes, valid for a short period of time, with which players will be able to receive game items, both exclusive and special.

The title is available on Android and iOS.