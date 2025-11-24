Tim Cook not leaving Apple anytime soon, says new report A new report stated that Apple CEO Tim Cook is not stepping down anytime soon, dismissing rumours of a leadership transition in 2026. While John Ternus remains a strong future successor, Cook is expected to continue leading the company for several more years.

New Delhi:

Recent rumours were circulating that Apple CEO Tim Cook would be leaving his post by next year. This added a lot of speculation on who will be the new torchbearer for the company and will be appointed as the head of the technology giant once the current CEO leaves the leadership. The rumours further said that Apple had already found a replacement.

However, a new report from Bloomberg has unequivocally denied the rumours, stating that Cook was not considering leaving the most valuable technology company in the world anytime soon.

Cook, who this month turned 65, has been Apple’s chief executive since 2011, taking over after Steve Jobs’ death. He oversaw the expansion of the company into new product categories, services and international markets, and has cemented Apple's position as a trillion-dollar powerhouse.

Rumours of 2026 exit are unfounded

Early this month, the Financial Times ran a report saying John Ternus, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, had a chance to become CEO as early as mid-2026. The report drove vivid discussions across all tech circles, stating that Apple might be up for a massive change in leadership.

But Bloomberg now clears the air, stating there is absolutely no evidence that Cook is laying the groundwork for a possible imminent retirement. Internally, the rumours are treated as speculative and untrue. The publication says a sudden transition would be nothing short of a “shock.”

John Ternus still the strongest future successor

Although that timeline for 2026 does seem off, people in the industry still consider John Ternus to be a likely candidate to eventually take over for Tim Cook. he is the youngest member of Apple's executive team and has been appreciated for leading the development of many major hardware products from the company, including recently launched iPhones, iPads and AirPods.

Tetanus is known for his technical expertise in Apple and comes with a leadership track record. His long-term potential makes him a strong contender whenever Cook decides to step aside. But according to the report, such a moment is still years away, not imminent.

Cook expected to remain even after stepping down as CEO

Even when Tim Cook retires from his position as CEO, he will likely remain with the company as its chairman. Over a decade since taking the helm of the company and several years of stability at the top, along with continued growth, have seen Cook remain at the centre of Apple’s upper echelons. The message, for now, is clear: Tim Cook is not going anywhere anytime soon; no leadership change is thus expected in the near future unless something unforeseen occurs.