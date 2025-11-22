WhatsApp testing new group member tags feature for Android users: Here’s how it works WhatsApp is testing a new Group Member Tags feature for Android devices which will enable the users to add personalised labels, up to 30 characters, and identify their role or function within a group. Available to select beta testers, the feature works on both new and existing groups.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp continues its efforts to upgrade group communication with the latest addition, which is in beta tests. This time, it's reportedly working on an option to provide 'Group Member Tags' that will let users tag themselves with custom labels in group conversations. Select Android beta testers can access this feature, which is intended to enhance clarity and identity within large or purpose-based groups.

New tagging feature: Details

As per the information provided by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.17.42 presents users with an option to add tags up to a limit of 30 characters. Users would be able to add tags to both existing and newly created groups, hence being beneficial to professional teams, clubs, and community groups.

These can be roles, expertise, or hobbies:

Coach

Project Manager

Designer

Moderator and more

These tags will be visible next to the user's name in the group so that the other group members can identify each person's purpose and role quickly.

Fully user-controlled tags with no admin restrictions

One of the greatest things about the new feature is that the tag will be controlled by the users and not the admin of the group.

This means every member of the group will have the right to update, create or remove their tags, based on what is going on in that group.

However, for security reasons, WhatsApp does implement some restrictions on the members of the group:

Tags will not be able to incorporate special characters

Checkmarks and clickable links will not be allowed in the group.

The maximum limit is 30 characters.

With these guidelines, members of the group will have clarity and prevent any absurd comments in between the group conversations.

Visible across devices

The report further mentions that members who are tagged will remain visible even when the user changes their devices or if they reinstall the instant messaging app.

The tag will remain confined to the group in which it has been created and does not show up in other chats or global WhatsApp settings.

For the time being, the feature is available only to beta testers, though WhatsApp will likely roll it out for all Android users within the coming months.

How to add or edit a group member tag?

If you are a part of the WhatsApp beta programme, here's how to use the feature: