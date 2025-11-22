Realme P4X 5G India to come with 90fps Gaming, VC cooling and fast charging Realme is gearing up to launch the P4X 5G in India, as confirmed by a new Flipkart teaser microsite. The mid-range phone is positioned as a performance-centric device featuring 90fps gaming, advanced cooling, 45W fast charging with bypass tech, and support for up to 90 active apps.

New Delhi:

Realme is expanding its P-series lineup with the upcoming Realme P4X 5G, which is a smartphone designed heavily around speed and gaming performance. After introducing the P4 5G models early in August, the brand is already gearing up for yet another launch since a teaser microsite has quietly gone live on Flipkart. The micro page further carries a line that states "Built to be Fastest," which tips towards the features, specifically the processor, which may support gamers, heavy multitaskers and other performance-driven work.

Gaming capabilities and a strong processor

As the company gave a clear message that the device has been publicised as the fast performer on the microsite, it looks like the upcoming smartphone will come with 90fps gaming in GT Mode for more responsive gameplay in supported titles.

Not only looks, but with modern design and ultra-thin bezels, the device may look clean and easy to hold for gaming as well as multimedia.

Realme also touts one stellar multitasking capability: the phone reportedly can run up to 90 apps all at once without slowing down. While the company hasn't let on what exact chipset powers the P4X 5G, such claims hint toward a very well-optimised processor combined with efficient RAM management.

Advanced cooling and bypass charging for gamers

The speed is not confined to processing alone. The teaser by Flipkart has confirmed that the Realme P4X 5G will feature advanced thermal management to keep the performance sustained even after hours of continuous gaming. The latest bypass charging technology in the phone directs power straight to the motherboard while gaming and keeps battery stress at bay.

Realme is also bundling a Vapour Chamber cooling system, which is typically fitted to more premium models. It further argues that the P4X 5G is the only such model currently offering this high level of cooling, providing it with a major advantage among serious mobile gamers who find overheating problems common.

Charging Tech: 45W fast charging confirmed

It will also support 45W fast wired charging for quick top-ups even with the heaviest use. Paired with bypass charging, this setup is designed to help users game longer without worrying about heat or battery wear.

More details awaited

Although Realme has teased several performance-orientated features, it hasn't shown its cards with regard to the chipset, camera system, or even the display resolution. Judging by the P-series history, though, the P4X 5G might well continue its tradition of striking a balance between affordability, design, and performance.

Timeline for India Launch

A Flipkart microsite confirms the imminent Realme P4X 5G launch. Realme is expected to reveal more information, such as price, colour variants, and full specifications, in the days to come. If teasers are anything to go by, the P4X 5G is shaping up to be one of the most gaming-focused mid-range smartphones in its segment.