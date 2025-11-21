Nothing OS 4.0 with Android 16 launched: Big UI, AI and Glyph upgrades begin Nothing has started rolling out Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16, bringing major UI refinements, AI-driven tools, advanced Glyph features, improved animations, a deeper dark mode, enhanced widgets, and new multitasking upgrades.

New Delhi:

Nothing, a London-based consumer tech brand, has officially kicked off the global rollout of Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16. The update brings a more refined, connected, and intelligent version of Nothing's minimalistic interface while extending creative possibilities through AI-driven Essential Apps.

Nothing says that OS 4.0 builds on the strengths of OS 3.0 but takes a big step forward in animation, UI polish, and system fluidity.

Live updates through Glyph Interface

One of the major highlights is a feature called Live Updates, which delivers real-time information such as deliveries, rides, and timers directly to both the screen and the Glyph Interface.

Any Live Update app supporting Android 16 will now automatically support Nothing's Glyph Progress.

This allows for far more third-party apps to integrate with the signature light-based UI.

Refined Extra Dark Mode

An enhanced, more comprehensive Extra Dark Mode boosts contrast and saves battery throughout the system.

Notifications, Quick Settings and the App Drawer get a redesigned low-light experience.

This mode now extends to first-party apps, such as Essential Space and Launcher.

Smoother animations and Haptic enhancements

Nothing OS 4.0 refines the system-wide animations to make interactions feel more tactile and responsive.

Opening and closing apps now shows a depth-based zooming animation effect.

Volume controls provide subtle haptic feedback at minimum and maximum levels.

Notifications are more fluid with a sense of weight and rebound.

More customisable widgets

Users now get 1×1 and 2×1 widget sizes for Weather, Pedometer, and Screen Time, offering more layout flexibility and minimal home screen setups.

New pop-up view multitasking

The new Pop-up View allows users to open two floating apps simultaneously.

Swipe up to minimise.

Pull down to expand to full screen.

This makes multitasking smoother and more intuitive.

Hidden Icons for a cleaner home screen

Nothing OS 4.0 introduces the ability to hide apps from the App Drawer while retaining quick access, therefore helping users create minimal and personalised home screen layouts.

Exclusive Upgrades for Phone - 3

Phone users gain several new exclusive features, including:

Deeper Flip to Glyph controls,

Improved Pocket Mode,

New Glyph Toys: Hourglass

Lunar Cycle Glyph Mirror Selfie, now saves original and mirrored versions separately, Nothing Playground and AI-Built Essential Apps.

Nothing has also introduced Nothing Playground, which allows users to create custom Essential Apps by just describing what they want. AI automatically generates the widget for them.

All essential apps now appear inside the new widget drawer, making creations easier to access and organise.

Rollout timeline

Nothing OS 4.0 is already rolling out for Phone (3) and will expand soon to other Nothing and CMF smartphones.