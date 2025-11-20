OnePlus 15R launch and Amazon availability confirmed ahead of the launch in India OnePlus 15R has been confirmed to launch in India soon, with Amazon now hosting a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone. The device is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T and may come powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 15R, which has been tipped, has finally confirmed its official launch in India, as Amazon has created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming device. The listing confirms that OnePlus will be selling the device via the e-commerce platform, thus marking the extension of its retail presence ahead of the global launch. While the page does not detail all specifications, it does highlight the phone in two colour options and gives a glimpse of its rear camera module.

The microsite reveals the OnePlus 15R sporting black and green colourways, along with a square-shaped rear camera housing design shift aligned with the brand's latest language. As mentioned, the “Coming Soon” tag hints at an imminent announcement of an official launch date for the smartphone.

OnePlus India website also goes live

The momentum leading into the launch of the 15R has received a further impetus with a second microsite already online on the OnePlus India website. Both Amazon and the official OnePlus pages use the tagline “Power On. Limits Off”, reinforcing the phone’s positioning as a high-performance offering. While the company hasn't disclosed the final price or key features, the rollout of dual microsites confirms that the launch is indeed very close.

Expected specifications and global positioning

According to industry leaks, the OnePlus 15R is said to be the rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which is all set to hit the stores in the Chinese market soon. Its Indian variant will also feature a similar kind of specification with a high-refresh-rate display, improved fast-charging performance and updated battery performance.

It is further noted that the OnePlus 15R will be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which has placed it as a strong performer in the premium midrange devices, standing tall under the flagship-killer segment – a domain where the company excels.

Launch timeline

Although OnePlus hasn't confirmed the exact timeline, the appearance of dual microsites usually points towards a launch within weeks. The phone is likely to make its global debut first, with the India launch expected to take place after that. Buyers can expect it in various colour options, the black and green colour variants already being confirmed through teasers.

With growing anticipation and early hints at powerful internals, the OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be one of the season's most-awaited launches.