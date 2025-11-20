Realme GT8 Pro launching in India today: Where to watch and what to expect? RealmeGT 8 Pro will arrive with a 2K display featuring and will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, combined with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is further expected to come in two-colour options- Diary White and Urban Blue.

New Delhi:

Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand, is set to launch its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in India on November 20. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST, and users can watch it live on the company’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you may also follow the livestream through the video embedded at the end of the article.

In the run-up to the launch, Realme has confirmed a host of key details about the device, including its camera system that it has jointly developed with Japanese imaging company Ricoh. The brand has also said the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Launch livestream details

Date: November 20

Time: 12PM IST

Where to watch: Realme India's official YouTube channel

Realme GT 8 Pro: What to expect

Realme has confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will arrive with a 2K display featuring a 144 Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits peak brightness. Additionally, it will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, combined with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is expected to come in two-colour options, namely Diary White and Urban Blue.

It will pack a 7,000 mAh battery with up to 120 W fast charging. Realme claims it offers up to 21.3 hours of YouTube playback and as many as 7.66 hours of BGMI gaming. It will also boast IP69 protection for the highest resistance against dust and water. As for the software, it shall run Realme UI 7, which is based on Android 16.

But one of the standout features of the GT 8 Pro will be its customisable design: the phone features modular camera islands that let users tinker with the phone's look. Realme is also launching a special Dream Edition, inspired by the design language of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

The GT 8 Pro will feature a dedicated Ricoh GR Mode, which is designed to recreate the Ricoh GR camera shooting experience, in addition to five classic GR film-style presets. The device will be fitted with a 50 MP primary camera, a 200 MP telephoto shooter, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view. When it comes to video recording, the main and telephoto cameras will each support 4K at 120 fps, both with Dolby Vision support.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications Expected