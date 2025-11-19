Instagram for iOS finally adds full Dolby Vision HDR support: What changes for users Instagram’s iOS app now supports full Dolby Vision HDR and ambient viewing environment (AMVE) metadata, ensuring that HDR videos recorded on iPhones retain accurate colour, brightness and dynamic range.

New Delhi:

Instagram has just pushed a significant update for its iOS app that finally includes full support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as AMVE metadata for ambient viewing environment. What this means is that videos shot on the iPhones will no longer lose crucial HDR data when uploaded to Instagram; hence, they will offer better colour accuracy, contrast, and brightness on supported devices.

The upgrade was confirmed through the Meta engineering blog as a leap forward in enhancements for video quality for iOS creators and viewers.

What has changed in Instagram’s HDR processing?

Instagram previously allowed HDR video uploads from iPhones but failed to retain important metadata like Dolby Vision details and AMVE data.

According to Meta, previous versions relied on FFmpeg encodings that removed metadata within iPhone-recorded HDR videos. This would eventually make videos appear washed out or too dark and inconsistent in different lighting conditions.

With the latest update, Instagram maintains the full HDR metadata throughout the entire pipeline — from upload through server processing to final playback on a user's device. This ensures proper Dolby Vision rendering on all compatible iPhones and displays.

Why this matters for users and creators

This is a big enhancement for those who regularly shoot video on their iPhones, much more so with Dolby Vision HDR recording. Their uploads now will look much closer to how they originally looked in the iPhone camera app.

Dolby Vision metadata allows for richer dynamic range, deeper contrast, and more vivid colours.

AMVE metadata enables the playback devices to automatically adjust brightness and contrast according to the ambient light, optimising their visibility both in bright and dimly lit environments.

For creators, the update adds reliability: HDR videos will no longer lose their intended look on Instagram. Viewers will enjoy noticeable improvement in playback quality on devices that support Dolby Vision. This also brings Instagram in line with modern iPhone capabilities and means that high-quality HDR content is represented faithfully on the platform.