Lava Agni 4 launching tomorrow with VayuAI, AMOLED display and powerful Dimensity chipset Lava is set to launch the Agni 4 tomorrow and will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display, Dimensity 8350 chipset, VayuAI features, premium design, and a dual-camera setup, making it a strong competitor in the mid-range category.

New Delhi:

Lava is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Agni 4, in the Indian market tomorrow. The homegrown brand is looking forward to increasing its market share in the mid-segment smartphone category with this new product offering and is targeting buyers looking for feature-rich smartphones below Rs 30,000. Being a successor to the Agni 3 launched last year, the new model will also highlight how Lava is going to implement advanced AI capabilities across its offerings.

Colours, availability and expected price

Lava Agni 4 is expected to come in two colour options – Lunar Mist and Phantom Black.

It will be sold exclusively via Amazon India (one of the popular e-commerce platforms, where a dedicated microsite is already live).

As for pricing, the smartphone is expected to launch under the Rs 30,000 category.

AI features: VayuAI to enhance user experience

The other key highlight of the Lava Agni 4 is the introduction of VayuAI, which is a new AI suite from the company. Lava claims that VayuAI will offer tools like content creation, AI summaries and editing features.

The device is also expected to include a customisable Action Key, which will enable users to set quick shortcuts for frequently used functions.

Premium display and design

The Lava Agni 4 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a punch-hole design.

Various reports further point to this being a 120Hz panel with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, so it should handle both smooth visuals and strong outdoor visibility quite well.

This phone may also come with a glass back panel along with an aluminium chassis which might give a premium look to the handset.

MediaTek Dimensity chipset and operating system

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The device further offers up to 12GB of RAM and will be coupled with 256GB of storage.

It will run on the stock Android 15 operating system, offering a clean, bloat-free software experience.

There could also be a VC liquid cooling system fitted inside the smartphone for better thermal performance when running resource-heavy tasks.

Camera setup and battery details

Lava Agni 4 is rumoured to sport a dual rear camera arrangement, headlined by a 50MP main sensor alongside an ultrawide lens. On the front, users might get a 50MP selfie camera, which would be quite interesting in this price segment. While Lava has not confirmed the battery details just yet, this device is likely to retain a 5,000mAh battery with up to 60W fast charging.