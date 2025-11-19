PlayStation India Black Friday Sale: Dates, availability of products and discounts Sony has confirmed its Black Friday sale for India, offering major discounts on PS5 consoles, accessories, and a wide lineup of popular PlayStation games. The sale runs from November 21 to December 4, 2025, across leading online and offline retailers, with price cuts of up to 60 per cent.

Sony has confirmed its Black Friday sale for India, which offers major discounts for PS5 consoles, accessories, and a wide lineup of popular PlayStation games. It will run from November 21 until December 4, 2025, across leading online and offline retailers, with price cuts of up to 60 per cent being offered.

PlayStation India Black Friday Sale: Dates and availability

PlayStation India has officially announced its Black Friday sale, where gamers can grab the PS5 console, accessories, and several bestselling PS5 titles at reduced prices.

Sale dates: November 21 to December 4, 2025

Online stores: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Zepto

Offline Stores: Sony Center, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorised PlayStation retailers

Discounts on PS5 consoles and accessories

Sony is offering strong price cuts across its PS5 lineup and accessories. Here’s the list:

PS5 Consoles: Original price and after discount

PS5 Disc D Chassis:

Original Price: Rs 54,990 | Discount: Rs 5,000 | Sale Price: Rs 49,990

PS5 Digital D Chassis:

Original Price: Rs 49,990 | Discount: Rs 5,000 | Sale Price: Rs 44,990

Accessories

PlayStation Portal — Sale Price: Rs 16,990 (Rs 2,000 off)

PlayStation VR2 — Sale Price: Rs 34,999 (Rs 10,000 off)

Pulse Elite Wireless Headset — Sale Price: Rs 7,990 (Rs 5,000 off)

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds — Sale Price: Rs 9,990 (Rs 9,000 off)

DualSense Controller (White/Black/Red/Ice Blue/Grey Camo) — Rs 4,390 (Rs 2,000 off)

DualSense Controller (MET Blue/Red, CHRM TEAL/INDIGO) — Rs 4,849 (Rs 2,000 off)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller — Rs 15,990 (Rs 3,000 off)

PS5 Access Controller — Rs 5,700 (Rs 2,000 off)

PS5 Game Discounts

Major price cuts are going up to 60 per cent off, and popular titles for the PS5 are included.

Some key offers include: