PlayStation India Black Friday Sale: Dates, availability of products and discounts

Sony has confirmed its Black Friday sale for India, which offers major discounts for PS5 consoles, accessories, and a wide lineup of popular PlayStation games. It will run from November 21 until December 4, 2025, across leading online and offline retailers, with price cuts of up to 60 per cent being offered.
PlayStation India Black Friday Sale: Dates and availability
PlayStation India has officially announced its Black Friday sale, where gamers can grab the PS5 console, accessories, and several bestselling PS5 titles at reduced prices.
Sale dates: November 21 to December 4, 2025
- Online stores: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Zepto
- Offline Stores: Sony Center, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorised PlayStation retailers
Discounts on PS5 consoles and accessories
Sony is offering strong price cuts across its PS5 lineup and accessories. Here’s the list:
PS5 Consoles: Original price and after discount
PS5 Disc D Chassis:
Original Price: Rs 54,990 | Discount: Rs 5,000 | Sale Price: Rs 49,990
PS5 Digital D Chassis:
Original Price: Rs 49,990 | Discount: Rs 5,000 | Sale Price: Rs 44,990
Accessories
- PlayStation Portal — Sale Price: Rs 16,990 (Rs 2,000 off)
- PlayStation VR2 — Sale Price: Rs 34,999 (Rs 10,000 off)
- Pulse Elite Wireless Headset — Sale Price: Rs 7,990 (Rs 5,000 off)
- Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds — Sale Price: Rs 9,990 (Rs 9,000 off)
- DualSense Controller (White/Black/Red/Ice Blue/Grey Camo) — Rs 4,390 (Rs 2,000 off)
- DualSense Controller (MET Blue/Red, CHRM TEAL/INDIGO) — Rs 4,849 (Rs 2,000 off)
- DualSense Edge Wireless Controller — Rs 15,990 (Rs 3,000 off)
- PS5 Access Controller — Rs 5,700 (Rs 2,000 off)
PS5 Game Discounts
Major price cuts are going up to 60 per cent off, and popular titles for the PS5 are included.
Some key offers include:
- Lost soul aside — Rs 3,199 (Rs 1,000 off)
- Death Stranding 2 — Rs 4,199 (Rs 1,000 off)
- Astro Bot — Rs 3,199 (Rs 1,000 off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered — Rs 1,599 (Rs 1,600 off)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — Rs 2,599 (Rs 2,600 off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered — Rs 2,099 (Rs 1,100 off)
- Rise of the Ronin — Rs 2,599 (Rs 2,600 off)
- Stellar Blade — Rs 3,199 (Rs 2,000 off)
- Gran Turismo 7 — Rs 2,599 (Rs 2,600 off)
- God of War Ragnarok — Rs 2,099 (Rs 3,100 off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut — Rs 2,599 (Rs 2,600 off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Rs 2,599 (Rs 2,600 off)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales — Rs 2,099 (Rs 2,100 off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure — Rs 2,099 (Rs 2,100 off)