India A vs UAE live: When and where to watch Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup live on TV and streaming in India?

Bangkok:

Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup gets underway today in Bangkok, as the India A team will be in action in the second match of the day against the UAE. As many as eight teams are participating in the tournament as they are divided in two groups of four each. Apart from India A and the UAE, Pakistan A and Nepal have been grouped in Group A, while Bangladesh A, Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka A are in Group B.

The marquee clash of the tournament, India A vs Pakistan A, is set to be played on February 15, on the same day when the senior men's team of both countries will lock horns in the T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Radha Yadav has been named the captain of the India A side and several players from the Women's Premier League (WPL) have been selected in the squad.

As far as the format of the competition is concerned, the top two teams from each group will make it to the semifinals on February 20, and the final is scheduled to take place on February 22. All the matches of the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup will be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

When and Where to watch Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup live on TV and streaming in India?

All the matches of the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming of all these matches will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

India A: Radha Yadav (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Tejal Hasabnis, Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Humairaa Kaazi, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita, Nandini Kashyap, Mamatha Madiwala, Tanuja Kanwar, Prema Rawat, Nandni Sharma

UAE: Esha Oza (C), Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Suraksha Kotte, Archara Supriya, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Udeni Chathurika, Al Maseera Jahangir, Theertha Satish, Samaira Dharnidharka, Athige Silva, Vaishnave Mahesh

Also Read