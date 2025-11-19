Apple N1 in iPhone 17 series beats most Android flagships in Wi-Fi: Report Android manufacturers have doubled down on Wi-Fi 7 and 6 GHz technologies with 320 MHz channels, but with Apple’s N1, the competition has intensified for best-in-class networking hardware. As Wi-Fi becomes increasingly central to everyday smartphone use, and with new form factors emerging.

New Delhi:

Apple's in-house N1 networking chip is powering a major jump in Wi-Fi performance on the iPhone 17 series, according to networking and connectivity insights platform Ookla. For everyday users, that simply translates into faster, more stable Wi-Fi, especially in crowded homes, offices, cafes, and airports.

Unlike earlier models, which depended on a Broadcom chip for connectivity, the iPhone 17 lineup uses Apple's own custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip for the first time. This tighter hardware-software control appears to be paying off: the iPhone 17 series sees a clear boost in both download and upload speeds compared to the iPhone 16 series across every region studied, reported Ookla.

A clear upgrade over the iPhone 16 series

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series support similar standards for Wi-Fi on paper, but the N1 chip actually enables a big step up in everyday performance. According to Ookla data, higher download and upload speeds are extensive in nearly all regions, with the most significant gains popping up when using Wi-Fi in harder conditions, such as crowded networks or rooms with weaker signals.

For users, this means smoother streaming, faster downloads, and more reliable video calls, especially in Indian homes where many devices share the same Wi-Fi network.

iPhone 17 versus Android flagships

Compared to other Android flagships, the iPhone 17 series consistently manages to stay at the top or around the top across most of the Wi-Fi metrics.

Download speeds

Probably powered by Broadcom's Wi-Fi chip, Google's latest flagship is leading in global Wi-Fi download speeds with a median speed of 335.33 Mbps. It edges past the iPhone 17 series, which has shown a median download speed of 329.56 Mbps. The iPhone 17 series is followed by the Xiaomi 15T Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, OPPO Find X8 Pro, iPhone 16 and Vivo X200 Pro.

Server latency

Samsung's Galaxy S25 family, which was built around Qualcomm's FastConnect 7900 Wi-Fi chip, had the lowest best-case latency in North America at 6 ms, Europe at 7 ms and the Gulf at 9 ms. Results varied a great deal depending on the region, but Apple's iPhone 17 series remained near the top across many of them, along with Xiaomi's 15T Pro and Vivo X200 Pro.

Upload speeds

With its MediaTek Wi-Fi hardware, Xiaomi dominates upload speeds. Its flagship leads with a median upload speed of 129.22 Mbps, followed by the iPhone 17 series at 103.26 Mbps and the OPPO Find X8 Pro at 97.51 Mbps.

Why N1 makes the difference

Apple's N1 chip does not depend on the wider 320 MHz Wi-Fi 7 channels, unlike some Android flagships. However, overall, Ookla data indicate that such higher-bandwidth features have not yet found widespread adoption, especially in markets like India, where the adoption of 6 GHz spectrum is still in its early stages. Instead, Apple's strength comes from deeper hardware-software optimisation.

The N1 lifts performance not just at the top end but especially in poor Wi-Fi environments, where the iPhone 17 series shows over 60 per cent improvements compared to the iPhone 16, the report from Ookla noted.