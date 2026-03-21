The Voice of Hind Rajab fails to get clearance from CBFC | Know whole matter

New Delhi:

The release of the Oscar-nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab, based on the story of the Palestinian girl killed by Israeli soldiers in 2024, is stuck in limbo as the distributor is still awaiting a censor certificate.

The Voice of Hind Rajab, which was nominated in the best international film category at the 98th Academy Awards earlier this month, has been acquired by the distributor, Manoj Nandwana, Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited, not only in India but also in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

What did CBFC say?

Nandwana explained that the film was shown to the Central Board of Film Certification recently, and nothing objectionable was found in the film. The screening of the film took place in late February, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Israel for a two-day state visit.

It’s a very sensitive film, and we have good relations. The screening of the film took place during the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel. 'We cannot play the film here because of the India-Israel relationship. We had a screening with the censor board, and as you know, if there’s any cut, they suggest that. But this film has no violence, nudity, or any political dialogues,' Nandwana told PTI.

According to Nandwana, 'The film has been sent to the revising committee. I am not sure when it will be formed. The film will be outdated by then. There is no point in having false hope when they have given the basic reason that, according to them, the film is against Israel.'

Nandwana also claimed that normally, when films are to be screened for the censor board, a list of suggested cuts is provided. He added, 'There was no such communication. There was only a verbal communication stating that it is a sensitive film.'

PTI contacted CBFC and Prasoon Joshi, who is the chairman of CBFC, for a comment on the issue but did not get any response.

About the movie

The Voice of Hind Rajab is a docudrama about the real-life experience of Hind Rajab, a refugee fleeing Gaza City in January 2024 with her family in a car that was attacked by Israeli forces. However, the experience is related from the perspective of the Palestinian Red Crescent volunteers, who are in close contact with the terrified girl, who explains to them that "all my cousins in the car were already dead" but begs the volunteers not to leave her behind.

The voice used in the docudrama is that of Hind Rajab, a refugee who could not be saved. Her body was found 12 days later along with the bodies of her relatives and two volunteers who were to rescue her.

The Voice of Hind Rajab had its world premiere at the main competition section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in September 2025, where it won the grand jury prize and a 23-minute standing ovation. The film also had a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Voice of Hind Rajab boasts some of the biggest names in the world of cinema as part of its executive production team, including Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, and Oscar winners Alfonso Cuaron and Jonathan Glazer.

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