Nothing Phone 3a Lite to launch in India on November 27: Affordable model with premium features Nothing is rumoured to launch the Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27, 2025, positioned as an affordable option, the smartphone brings premium design elements, a bright AMOLED display, a large battery, Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5, and long-term updates.

New Delhi:

Nothing, a leading tech brand based in London, has announced the launch of a new smartphone in the Indian market, which will be launched with an affordable price tag. The upcoming Phone 3a Lite is scheduled to launch on November 27, 2025. The confirmation came on Monday (November 17), weeks after the model had made its global debut on October 29. According to the company, the device aims to offer its signature transparent design, innovative experience, and balanced performance, but at a more accessible price point.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is said to "bring the distinctive Nothing experience to more users with unmistakable style and innovation at an accessible price", signalling a focus on the value-conscious buyer in India.

Premium display and durable design

Globally, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite comes with a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display featuring a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an exceptionally high peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

The handset is protected by Panda Glass on the front and back for enhanced durability.

To protect the device from dust and water splashing, it comes with an IP54 rating, which provides resistance against dust and minor water splashes.

Battery and charging capabilities

The Phone 3a Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has been designed to easily last a day. The device will further support 33W fast charging and 5W reverse charging, enabling the users to power accessories or another smartphone when needed.

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset powersthe Phone 3a Lite in most regions of the world, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB via the provided microSD card slot, thereby making it ideal for users who require extra space for media and apps.

The device runs Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15 and is promised to get 3 major OS updates and 6 years of security patches, making it one of the longest-supported phones in the segment.

Camera setup for versatile photography

The device will feature a decent camera setup on the upcoming Phone 3a Lite.

The smartphone will have a triple camera setup – a 50MP Samsung main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP front camera that is capable of capturing clear photos and smooth video calls.

Colour options and expected pricing in India

Nothing offers the Phone 3a Lite in white and black variants across the globe. For global pricing, it starts at £/€249 for the 8GB/128GB model. However, in India, pricing is expected to be under Rs 20,000.

This will help the device to align its positioning as one of the best models which are available in Nothing’s lineup. The official launch will be held on November 27, and more details are expected at the event in terms of India pricing and sale dates.