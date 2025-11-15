Xbox cloud gaming launches in India for Game Pass subscribers Microsoft has officially launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in India for paying Game Pass subscribers, making India the 29th market to get the service. The feature allows users to stream high-end games across devices without needing a gaming PC or console.

New Delhi:

Microsoft, a leading name in the tech world, has finally launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, a major move for the console giant in one of the most substantive gaming markets in the world. Announced on November 11, 2025, the launch makes India the 29th country to receive cloud gaming support. The feature will let gamers stream graphics-heavy titles directly on smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and select smart TVs with no need for expensive gaming hardware.

Pricing and competition in India

The cloud gaming feature is only available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass, which costs Rs 499 to Rs 1,389 per month and works like Netflix for games. In comparison, the biggest rival of Xbox, PlayStation Plus, costs up to Rs 849 per month but does not offer cloud gaming in India.

The local players are JioGamesCloud and OnePlay, but Microsoft's strong library of new and AAA titles gives it a strong competitive edge.

Why Cloud Gaming could work in India?

For instance, cloud gaming is far more economically viable than setting up a gaming PC or purchasing a console; both require very expensive investments. Cloud gaming requires only a reasonably stable internet. However, India's gaming ecosystem remains dominated by mobile players, leaving little room for console and PC gaming – a fact Microsoft recognises.

Interestingly, Xbox consoles themselves have been hard to find through authorised retailers in recent weeks, hinting at a major shift in Microsoft's India strategy.

Latency challenges and network realities

Smooth cloud gaming requires very low latency, typically below 30ms. India's 5G mobile networks, operated by Airtel, Jio, and Vi, often fail to maintain this consistently.

Early tests showed mixed results: Xbox demo in Noida: 140ms latency

Game Pass user in Mumbai: as low as 22ms Home fibre broadband and Wi-Fi are your best bet for stable gameplay. Microsoft has not partnered with any telecom provider yet but says it is taking a phased expansion approach and remains open to collaborations in the future.