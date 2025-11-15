BSNL launches new Silver Jubilee Plan with unlimited calls, 2.5GB daily data and more at Rs 225 BSNL introduced a new Silver Jubilee plan priced at Rs 225, offering users unlimited calling, 2.5GB daily data, free SMS, and access to over 350 live TV channels. The telecom provider has also extended its popular Re 1 plan, which offers 30-day validity with high-speed data and unlimited calls.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL) has introduced a special Silver Jubilee prepaid plan on its 25th anniversary. The plan offers several attractive benefits like unlimited calling, high-speed data, and free SMS. Over the last year or so, BSNL has been in the limelight by introducing affordable yet value-packed plans. Such plans seem to have worked for the company as it expands its subscriber base. Recent reports from TRAI also confirm the same, as more users are joining the state-owned telecom network.

What BSNL's Rs 225 Silver Jubilee plan details

The new Rs 225 Silver Jubilee plan brings a long list of benefits for prepaid users. BSNL is offering unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS per day. Users also get 2.5GB of daily high-speed data, after which the data speed reduces but remains usable. The major highlights include complimentary access to BiTV, where subscribers can enjoy 350+ live TV channels alongside multiple OTT app integrations. The complementary access to the latter makes this plan a more suitable option for value-conscious customers. BSNL officially shared details of this plan via its X account, formerly Twitter.

BSNL Re 1 Plan: Last chance before it ends

The popular Re 1 recharge plan by BSNL is also available for a limited time and will expire on 18 November.

This plan offers:

Valid for 30 days

Unlimited voice calls

2GB high-speed daily data

100 daily SMS

Free national roaming

The Re 1 scheme is only for new SIM subscribers. Although it was first introduced on August 15, BSNL has revived it only for Diwali to woo new subscribers.

BSNL strengthens market presence

These plans would help BSNL maintain a competitive edge over private telecom companies. At an economic price, with the addition of entertainment benefits and long-term validity, the new plans sound exciting for any user searching for economical prepaid plans.