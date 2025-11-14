OnePlus 15R officially teased: India launch expected soon The OnePlus 15R is expected to debut in India by mid-December, likely a rebranded OnePlus Ace 6, and may come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, and a 7,800mAh battery. Pricing is expected to match the OnePlus 13R.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will arrive soon in the global markets, including India. The teaser came in as a surprise during the live-stream event of the company's flagship OnePlus 15 launch. While the company has not announced specifications and pricing or the exact date of its release, the same details might be updated shortly.

Launch timeline and expected price

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 15R could launch in India by mid-December. The price of the phone is reportedly expected to be similar to the OnePlus 13R that debuted in India at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

It is widely believed that the device is a rebranded OnePlus Ace 6, launched at the end of October in China. This definitely gives an idea of what to expect as far as hardware and features are concerned with the OnePlus 15R.

Expected specifications based on OnePlus Ace 6

Prices in China for the OnePlus Ace 6 started at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs. 32,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Higher specifications went up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, though the international model might skip the 1TB variant.

The smartphone boasts a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED display supported by a 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 5,000 nits of peak brightness, equal to the flagship level and paralleling the display characteristics of the OnePlus 15.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. A 7,800mAh battery powers the device, backed by 120W wired fast charging, though wireless charging support is absent.

Camera and software

OnePlus Ace 6 sports a dual-camera setup on the rear side featuring a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It offers a 16MP front camera for selfies.

ColorOS 16

While the Ace 6 in China runs ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, the OnePlus 15R should come with OxygenOS 16 for Indian and global variants.