Google Pixel 8 gets massive Rs 40000 price cut on Flipkart: Deal too good to miss The Google Pixel 8 has received one of its biggest price cuts yet on Flipkart. The smartphone, originally launched at Rs 74,999, is now available for as low as Rs 35,499 after bank discounts.

New Delhi:

The Pixel 8, one of the popular handsets from Google, has become one of the most attractive deals in the premium smartphone segment. Recently, the device witnessed a major price cut on Flipkart. The handset was launched at a starting price of Rs 74,999, but the device is now listed at Rs 38,499, making it almost Rs 40,000 less than the original price.

Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs 3,000 instant discount, which brings the effective price down to Rs 35,499. The offer applies to the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, which makes it the lowest price ever seen for this flagship Pixel phone.

With the huge price cut on Flipkart, the Google Pixel 8 has now become one of the most attractive deals in the premium smartphone segment. Here are the details of the phone which you must know before making a purchase.

Display and build

The Pixel 8 comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making animations and scrolling smoother. Altogether, the touch response is fast, claim the company and the users. The compact size of the device will also make it comfortable to hold compared with most Android flagships.

Processor: Google Tensor G3

The Pixel 8 device is powered by Google's own Tensor G3 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of storage. The phone has been designed with AI-driven tasks, photography enhancements, and long-term software support in mind.

Photography: Dual rear cameras with Google's signature processing

The Pixel 8 has a dual-camera setup:

50MP primary camera

8MP ultrawide lens.

On the front, there is a 10.5MP selfie camera to manage video calls and portraits.

The Pixel series is well recognised for realistic colours and dynamic range, not to mention excellent night photography, which the Pixel 8 also embodies.

It comes with an artificial intelligence feature and runs on the latest Android 15 OS currently, with Google promising long-term updates for it. Also, a number of native AI-powered tools have been integrated into editing, call and productivity features, making this an advanced as well as future-ready device.

Battery and fast charging capabilities

The Pixel 8 is backed by a 4,575 mAh battery, which claims to deliver all-day use thanks to its 30W USB-C fast charging.