iPhone 15 now at Rs 50,990 on Amazon: Should you buy it or skip it? The iPhone 15 has received a big price cut on Amazon, dropping to Rs 50990 without coupons or conditions. At this price, it competes directly with the iPhone 16e. Here are six strong reasons to buy the iPhone 15 and four reasons why some users may want to skip it.

New Delhi:

Amazon has silently made the green-coloured iPhone 15 one of the best value-for-money premium iPhones in India. For a phone priced at Rs 59,900 officially, Rs 50,990 is the new buying price, though only the green colour variant commands this price, and other colours are slightly more expensive. So, what does this new price point do to the positioning of this device with respect to Apple's iPhone 16e?

6 Compelling reasons to purchase an iPhone 15

1. Sleeker, more comfortable design: It comes with smoother edges and a matte finish on the iPhone 15, making it distinctly easier to grip. More refined colours give the device a modern, minimalist feel.

2. Strong durability: The handset is built to survive and comes with Ceramic Shield protection along with IP68 water resistance, making the phone more dependable for the long term.

3. Vivid display with Dynamic Island: The display is crisp and bright and is claimed to be excellent for HDR content. It further pushes the envelope with Dynamic Island, which helps in navigating and seeing live activities in action.

4. USB-C finally simplifies life: It comes with USB-C support, which means one cable for your laptop, power bank, earbuds, SSDs and your iPhone 15 – which is a major upgrade over the Lightning charging port and different cords.

5. Fast and smooth performance: Powered by the A16 Bionic, the handset is capable of handling apps, games and multitasking. Battery life remains solid for a day of decent usage.

6. Excellent main camera of 48MP: The upgraded 48MP main camera offers great detail and natural colours. Video quality is one of the best in this class, backed by Apple's legendary stabilisation.

4 Reasons to Skip the iPhone 15

1. The iPhone 16e offers better AI support: The iPhone 16e comes with an A18 chipset, more RAM, and further supports the Apple Intelligence feature, which is missing on the iPhone 15.

2. Outdated 60Hz display and slow charging: It is low when compared to what the market is offering at the current time. A 60 Hz refresh rate and just 20 W charging is too little – and it feels behind most Android rivals.

3. Android phones offer more at this price tag: It is going to face some strict competition, as brands like Samsung, OnePlus and Vivo are providing upgrades and the latest specs when we speak of better displays, faster charging and longer battery life, at almost or maybe lower than what the iPhone 15 costs.

4. No Telephoto Lens: This phone does not have a dedicated zoom camera, and autofocus on the ultrawide is limited, meaning the flexibility for photography enthusiasts is missing.