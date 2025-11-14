Firefox enters AI race with new ‘AI Window’ for smarter, customisable browsing Mozilla has introduced AI Window, a new AI-powered browsing mode inside Firefox that lets users choose their preferred AI model instead of being tied to one platform. With this move, Firefox aims to stay relevant in the growing AI browser market dominated by Chrome and Edge.

New Delhi:

Mozilla has finally jumped into the AI browser race with its new AI Window, a special AI mode inside Firefox to make browsing smarter, without locking users into a single AI system. While Chrome is promoting Gemini and Edge is aggressively pushing Copilot integration, Mozilla is betting on choice and openness.

What is AI Window?

AI Window is a new browsing mode, joining standard and private windows, through which users can access an AI assistant directly inside Firefox. But unlike rivals, Mozilla isn't forcing users to rely on a single AI model; rather, users will be able to determine the AI system powering their assistance – a unique approach to the modern-day AI-heavy browser world.

According to Mozilla, while other browsers build "conversational loops", Firefox's AI Window does focus on assisting, guiding, and complementing real browsing – keeping the open-web spirit alive.

Feature still in development

AI Window is not available to download yet, but Mozilla said that the browser is under development and has launched a waitlist for early testers. The transparent rollout contrasts with the controlled releases that often happen with Chrome or Edge AI features.

This marks Mozilla's biggest AI push yet. Previous AI experiments, such as the "shake summarise" feature of Firefox on iPhone, were minor additions. AI Window signals a deeper strategic shift as Firefox tries to regain relevance.

Why does Mozilla need this move?

Firefox currently holds just 3% of the desktop browser market, far behind Chrome's 65%. As Google continues to embed Gemini into Chrome and Microsoft turns Edge into a Copilot hub, AI has become central to the future of browsing.

Mozilla recognises that it needs to keep innovating if it wants to stay in the race.

Emphasis on privacy and user choice

AI Window strongly aligns with Mozilla's philosophy of privacy first. While users will be free to choose AI models, many questions remain about how this interface will be designed and perform and whether people will actually switch browsers for that flexibility.

So far, with AI-centric browsers like Arc and Perplexity shaking things up, Mozilla's gamble on openness might help Firefox reclaim attention.