OnePlus 15 Review: The powerhouse flagship with game-changing battery life The OnePlus 15 brings a revolutionary 7,300mAh battery, flagship-level performance, and a stunning AMOLED display- setting new standards for power efficiency. But with an average camera and a few design compromises, does it justify its premium price in India?

The OnePlus 15 has been launched worldwide and reportedly made its way to India. It will be offering two variants in the country: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, which are likely to be priced at around Rs 72,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively. We reviewed the device, and here are the details about the phone and its performance. On the basis of its performance, we reviewed the device and analysed its performance to decide whether to make a purchase or go for the competitor.

(Image Source : ONEPLUS 15)OnePlus 15

Look and feel: Premium yet familiar.

The OnePlus 15 sports an overall refined, flat-edged design with a matte glass back that feels nice to hold. It looks deep, near-Vanta black in the Infinite Black variant, while in the Sand Storm version, there is a ceramic finish. Indeed, it does feel sturdy with a weight of around 215 grams and at just 8mm thick.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rear camera

The phone is IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K-rated, offering excellent dust and water resistance. On the less positive side, OnePlus has axed the Alert Slider for this model, which will no doubt annoy many long-time aficionados. Still, the device feels comfortable and sleek, even if the glass back does make it a bit slippery, meaning a case is recommended.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Look of OnePlus 15

The smartphone comes in three colour options: Infinite Black, Sand Storm and Ultra Violet.

Processor, gaming capabilities and heat management

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers it, along with as much as 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, meaning heavy multitasking, hardcore gaming, and 5G are a breeze for the OnePlus 15. For example, playing Asphalt Legends: Unite and BGMI ran without frame drops at max graphics.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Display

The vapour chamber cooling system does an effective job at managing the thermals, although extended gaming of more than 20 minutes does make the chassis noticeably warm. Performance for regular use is seamless, supported by OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with promises of 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Back panel

Battery Life: The biggest highlights

The largest highlight of the OnePlus 15 is that it is backed by a 7,300 mAh battery, which is massive!

It easily does up to two full days of mixed use or nearly three days on light usage with balanced mode enabled. It's capable of up to 120W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging; a full recharge will take less than 45 minutes.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Lower rim with speaker grid, sim tray and charging port

This is, in simple terms, the best battery life on any flagship phone in 2025.

Camera performance: Not its strongest area...

The OnePlus 15 comes with a triple 50MP rear camera setup of a main, wide, and periscope telephoto. On the front, it has a 32MP front shooter. While daytime shots appear sharp and detailed, the tuning of the DetailMax Engine can't quite get the contrast and colour accuracy on point. There's noticeable noise in night photography and telephoto shots. That said, the performance is good enough to cover casual photography, but it's no match for the likes of the iPhone 17 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro, or Galaxy S25 Ultra.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Camera module

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rear camera

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Some photos taken from OnePlus 15

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Photos taken by OnePlus 15

Connectivity and features

The connectivity options are solid too: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, along witha dual-SIM device. Also, calling reception is never really bad, even in low-signal places. The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display supports a 165 Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. AI features include Mind Space, AI Translate, and AI Search; all are present but not intrusive, and the overall software experience is user-friendly and efficient.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rear camera

Worth the premium tag?

As per the price, this flagship OnePlus 15 has been priced at Rs 72999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and as per the features, performance and long life, what I felt was that the device is justifying the cost. It has fantastic battery life, display quality and processing power.

However, with such a price tag, the camera is fine but not amazing, as seen in many OnePlus predecessors. Also, the Alert Slider may not go well with many flagship buyers – some might not like it.

The handset from OnePlus will be in strict competition with the Apple iPhone 16/15 series, along with the Pixel 10 Pro and Galaxy S25 Edge, which provide stronger cameras – the iPhone 17 has a more finished ecosystem.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rear panel

Verdict: Is it worth buying?

If you love the OnePlus handset with strong gaming capability, a clear display, and longer battery life, then this handset will be an unmatched unit. With fast charging, smooth performance, and a premium build and feel, this could be the choice for many. But you will have to skip it if photography is your game or you're trying to cut down on software bloat.

Setting a new standard for flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 15 leads the charge in battery performance. Though imperfect, its balance of power, design, and endurance mark it out as one of the best choices available for users valuing longevity and speed above all else.

It will go on sale via OnePlus India's official store, Amazon, and leading retail outlets.