Vivo X300, X300 Pro set to launch in India on December 2: Here’s what to expect The Vivo X300 series is officially launching in India on December 2. The lineup includes the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, both featuring Zeiss-tuned triple rear cameras, a new 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and advanced telephoto capabilities.

New Delhi:

Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brand has confirmed the launch of X300 series, which will arrive in India on December 2. The launch event will start at noon (12PM IST). The lineup will feature two models, namely the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Although both flagship phones are already available in China and globally since their launch in October, a special new version is coming to India, with an exclusive Red colour option.

Launch details and event expectations

While Vivo has not confirmed whether it will hold a full-scale launch event or do a soft launch, if there is a dedicated event, fans might get to watch it live on Vivo's YouTube channel and social media.

Along with the phones, Vivo is teasing the availability of its Telephoto Extender Kit, with Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lenses. The kit works with Vivo’s Teleconverter Mode and includes NFC support for automatic lens recognition.

Performance: New 3nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset

In India, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will be powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, aided by the Pro Imaging VS1 chip and V3+ Imaging Chip. Both models will run on the Android 16 operating system, which is based on OriginOS 6, bringing improved smoothness and AI-based optimisations.

Camera Features on the Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro will pack a triple rear camera setup tuned by Zeiss:

50MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera (f/1.57)

50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera (f/2.0)

200MP HPB APO telephoto camera (f/2.67)

The front-mounted camera is also powerful, with a 50MP Samsung JN1 selfie shooter.

Camera features of the Vivo X300

It is camera-focused, with the standard Vivo X300 offering: 200MP HPB main camera (f/1.68) with OIS 50MP Sony LYT-602 telephoto camera (f/2.57) with OIS, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide

The front is equipped with the same 50MP Samsung JN1 selfie camera as in the Pro model.