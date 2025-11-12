Car air purifiers gain popularity in India as smog levels rise: Here’s why you need one With air quality levels in India dipping dangerously low during winters, car air purifiers are emerging as a smart solution for cleaner and healthier drives. As the market surges globally and in India, these compact devices are helping drivers and passengers breathe easier amid rising pollution.

New Delhi:

Car air purifiers have emerged as one of the most searched in-car accessories in the current time, when the toxic smog and winter pollution blanket the Indian cities. Most car air purifiers are designed to clean the inside air of a vehicle by removing pollutants, allergens and even smoke particles – enabling a healthier daily commute.

As per the industry reports, the global car air purifier market is expected to grow and reach USD 15.1 billion by 2035 (in nearly a decade to come), growing at a CAGR of over 16 per cent. The demand for such a filter/air purifier for travel is growing faster than ever before – and car owners in India are considering it, specifically those who are living in the metro regions, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow, to top the pollution charts of the country.

Car Air Purifiers: The growing need for urban India

Why the sudden growth in the car air purifier market?

The demand for air purifiers in all segments of vehicles is increasingly driven by the growing awareness of in-car pollution and worsening outdoor air quality. These in-car air purifiers use HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and ionizers to capture fine dust, noxious gases, and odours inside car cabins.

Even car manufacturers have joined the bandwagon, with some premium variants of Hyundai, Toyota, and MG providing in-built air purifiers. Meanwhile, other aftermarket solutions from brands such as Philips, Honeywell, and Eureka Forbes are becoming bestsellers on e-commerce platforms.

Fighting smog and traffic pollution

Growing vehicle density and construction dust have turned air purifiers into an essential commodity among intracity commuters in India. These help filter out PM2.5 and PM10 particles emanating from fumes and smog, thus bringing very noticeable relief against coughing, sneezing, and itching of the eyes.

For those who drive during rush hours or people living in industrial areas, a car air purifier ensures that cabin air is safe, even when outside pollution is severe.

Global Adoption and India's Growth Potential

While countries like the US, Germany, China and Japan have already made in-car air purifiers for the masses, offering the most premium and mid-range vehicles and having an in-built purifier. India is catching up fast, growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent. The trend is not just restricted to the luxury class of vehicles but has also spread to the mid-segment and the fleet operators as well, for better passenger comfort and safety.

Top players offering Car Air Purifiers in India

Some of the leading brands in India's car air purifier space include:

Philips GoPure Series: Known for medical-grade HEPA filtration.

Honeywell Move Pure - compact and ideal for small cars.

Eureka Forbes Aeroguard - multi-layer filtration with odour removal.

Sharp and Panasonic provide ionizer based purifiers in high-end vehicles.

Drawbacks to consider

While car air purifiers function well with most cars, they do have their limitations:

They do not clean the outside air coming inside through open windows

If not taken care of properly, they could be very expensive due to the replacement of their filters.

The cheaper versions also generate ozone, which is harmful in large concentrations.

It is backed by growing urban pollution, increasing awareness related to health, and the government's push for cleaner air.

The car air purifier market in India is expected to see sharp growth in the next decade.

From IoT-enabled purifiers to AI-based air quality tracking, the next generation of car purifiers promises smarter and cleaner drives for Indian users.