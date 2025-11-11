Air Purifiers to Smart Masks: Essential devices every Indian home needs this winter As air pollution worsens across Indian cities, several health gadgets can help protect your lungs from harmful pollutants. From air purifiers and smart masks to compact air monitors, these devices offer cleaner air indoors and outdoors.

New Delhi:

November is here; almost winter season has started, but as NCR is wrapped up with a thick layer of hazardous pollution caused by stubble burning, vehicle emissions, and construction dust – it is stopping the air in both and blocking the air from moving out. People living here have a dangerous increase in PM2.5 and consequent effects on lungs, immunity and overall health.

The need to stay protected has been keenly felt through smart air-improving gadgets at home and outdoors.

1. Room Air Purifier: A must-have for all homes: Air purifiers clean the air from PM2.5, dust, pollen, smoke, and harmful gases. New models with HEPA H13 or H14 filters can capture particles as small as 99.97 per cent or more.

Ideal for: bedrooms, living rooms, kids’ rooms.

2. Wearables for personal air purification: These are small, portable devices worn around the neck that create a bubble of cleaner air by reducing airborne pollutants.

Ideal for: office-goers, students, and commuters.

3. Smart anti-pollution masks: N95/N99 masks with valves, activated carbon layers, and large filtration areas protect you outdoors. Newer models may also include things like air-flow controllers and replaceable filters.

Ideal for: everyday commuters, cyclists, and joggers.

4. Indoor air quality check: There are gadgets with available displays that show the real-time PM2.5, CO₂, humidity in the room and temperature in the area. The VOC levels will help you to understand when to turn on the purifier or ventilate your home safely.

Ideal for: Homes with children, the elderly, or asthma patients.

5. Humidifiers and air washers: Dry air during the winter could irritate your throat and lungs. Humidifiers regulate moisture, but air washers will purify and humidify the air.

Ideal for:

Low-humidity regions like Delhi-NCR and North India during winter.

Air purifier: What to look for in an air cleaning machine for your home?

In weather like this, filled with smog clouds, choosing the right purifier is important. Here we bring some of the important points to keep the air clean: