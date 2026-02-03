Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's film to release in Tamil, Telugu and other regional languages | Check list here Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 will release in Tamil, Telugu, and other regional languages. Fans can check the full list of languages for its theatrical release here.



The second part of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. The makers have already created a buzz by unveiling the first poster of Dhurandhar 2 featuring Ranveer Singh.

To reach a wider audience, the makers have confirmed that the film will release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and more. Read on to know how many languages you can watch Dhurandhar 2 in.

In how many languages is Dhurandhar 2 releasing?

Apart from Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will also be released in the following regional languages:

Telugu

Tamil

Kannada

Malayalam

Dhurandhar 2 title and teaser details

Along with the title reveal, the makers also announced the teaser release timing for Dhurandhar part 2, Dhurandhar - The Revenge. The teaser will drop today, February 3, 2026, at 12:12 PM. For the caption, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

Take a look at the new poster of Dhurandhar 2 below:

Dhurandhar 2: Production and clash details

The two-part film series Dhurandhar is written and directed by Uri fame director Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Talking about the box office clash, Dhurandhar 2 will witness the box office clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT and satellite rights

Talking about its OTT streaming details, as clearly mentioned on the first poster of Dhurandhar 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on the JioHotstar platform after completing its theatrical run. Meanwhile, the film’s satellite rights have been acquired by Star Gold.

