e-Passport now officially out in India: Faster immigration, higher security, but challenges too!

As India has been continuously working towards evolving into a smartly digitalised nation, it has achieved another major digital leap in travel documentation by introducing an electronic passport, which is commonly known as an ‘e-Passport’.
The new e-Passports have been designed to offer faster immigration clearance and stronger security. These are considered to be the next-generation passport that marks the beginning of a significant milestone in India's move toward smarter, tech-driven travel systems. But with great power comes great challenges, too. Let us understand in detail about the new e-passport, where it will be valid, how to use it and its major benefits.
What is an e-passport?
An e-passport works similarly to a traditional passport but has an integrated electronic chip, which is located inside the back cover. It securely stores the following:
- Personal information
- Biometric data: fingerprints, face data
- Digital signatures
The chip will ensure that whatever data is printed on the passport will be perfectly identical to the digital records, making attempts to tamper with it practically impossible.
A gold chip symbol on the cover makes it easily identifiable by airport staff as well as immigration officers.
Who can apply for an e-Passport?
Currently, every Indian citizen who is eligible for a normal passport can apply for an e-passport.
However, currently, the rollout is limited to:
- Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs)
- Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs)
Applicants who are willing to apply will have to confirm before applying. If their nearest centre has started issuing the e-passport, then they can roll it out across India eventually.
How to apply for an e-Passport?
If you are willing to apply for your own e-Passport, then you have to follow the steps to have access:
Go to the Passport Seva Portal for registration/login.
- Fill out the application form.
- Then pay the applicable fee.
- Book an appointment at PSK/POPSK.
- Visit the biometric capture centre and there, provide your fingerprints and photos (As per the required size)
- Once processed, an e-passport with an embedded secure chip will be printed and delivered to your registered address.
What are the benefits which come along with e-Passports?
- 1. Stronger security system: The chip provided in the e-Passport is encrypted and will help to save you from identity theft, duplication or forgery.
- 2. Faster immigration: Verification by using chips will enable the traveller with quicker scanning at airports, hence will help in reducing the queues.
- 3. Global Acceptance: E-passports confirm the standards of ICAO, ensuring better international acceptance of travel documents of Indian citizens. But some countries might still need to have assurance
- 4. Boost to Digital India: This rollout strengthens India's long-term goal of modernising government services.