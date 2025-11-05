e-Passport now officially out in India: Faster immigration, higher security, but challenges too! India has officially launched e-Passports to enhance travel security and expedite immigration processes. These passports contain an embedded chip with biometric details, making them highly secure and nearly impossible to forge.

New Delhi:

As India has been continuously working towards evolving into a smartly digitalised nation, it has achieved another major digital leap in travel documentation by introducing an electronic passport, which is commonly known as an ‘e-Passport’.

The new e-Passports have been designed to offer faster immigration clearance and stronger security. These are considered to be the next-generation passport that marks the beginning of a significant milestone in India's move toward smarter, tech-driven travel systems. But with great power comes great challenges, too. Let us understand in detail about the new e-passport, where it will be valid, how to use it and its major benefits.

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport works similarly to a traditional passport but has an integrated electronic chip, which is located inside the back cover. It securely stores the following:

Personal information

Biometric data: fingerprints, face data

Digital signatures

The chip will ensure that whatever data is printed on the passport will be perfectly identical to the digital records, making attempts to tamper with it practically impossible.

A gold chip symbol on the cover makes it easily identifiable by airport staff as well as immigration officers.

(Image Source : GEMINI NANO BANANA)e-Passports

Who can apply for an e-Passport?

Currently, every Indian citizen who is eligible for a normal passport can apply for an e-passport.

However, currently, the rollout is limited to:

Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs)

Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs)

Applicants who are willing to apply will have to confirm before applying. If their nearest centre has started issuing the e-passport, then they can roll it out across India eventually.

How to apply for an e-Passport?

If you are willing to apply for your own e-Passport, then you have to follow the steps to have access:

Go to the Passport Seva Portal for registration/login.

Fill out the application form.

Then pay the applicable fee.

Book an appointment at PSK/POPSK.

Visit the biometric capture centre and there, provide your fingerprints and photos (As per the required size)

Once processed, an e-passport with an embedded secure chip will be printed and delivered to your registered address.

What are the benefits which come along with e-Passports?