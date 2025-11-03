Want affordable home security system? Here are low-cost CCTV cameras under Rs 1500 CCTV is not a luxury anymore, and everyone living away from home is looking ahead to having an upgraded home security system with budget-friendly cameras, which do not make a hole in your pocket. They are easy to install and may cost you as low as Rs 1400.

New Delhi:

Home security systems have become a necessity right now, as a number of people are working remotely, leaving behind the elders and kids under the supervision of maids, house help or nurses. But some people still believe that a home security system is very expensive; hence, they cannot afford it.

To bring them to their surprise, technology has been revolving around affordability, and several CCTV cameras are available in the budget (as low as Rs 700) to let you have a secure ecosystem at home while you are away from home, keeping a close eye on your loved ones. We bring to you some of the easily available CCTV cameras which could even work smoothly by installing them on your bulb holders. Here are the details:

CP Plus Intelligent Bulb CCTV Camera

One of the easy-to-install and top picks on Amazon is the Intelligent Bulb CCTV camera, which fits directly into a normal bulb holder, making installation quick and tool-free. It can rotate 360 degrees, offers night vision and motion alerts, and supports two-way audio, which is said to be perfect for homes, small shops and rental apartments. It also supports a memory card with up to 128GB of storage.

Priced at around Rs 1,099 to Rs 1,299, the camera is available on various online stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Tata Neu.

Qubo 360 Lite Wireless CCTV

Another affordable CCTV camera from Hero Group, which comes with 360-degree coverage, AI motion tracking and cloud backup support. This is said to be a good pick for families wanting trusted security without spending much. It provides 1080p Full HD recording along with AI Human + Motion detection. You can download the Qubo app to track everything happening in the house. It supports a memory card of up to 128 GB along with two-way talk and night vision.

The price in India is around Rs 1,299 to Rs 1,499; it is available to buy from the Qubo India website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Imou Cue 1080p WiFi Camera

The Imou Cue Wi-Fi CCTV camera is available to buy online and offers crisp 1080p quality, human detection, and real-time alerts. This makes it a good fit to track living rooms, kids’ rooms, and entryways of your home. The Imou Cue has been made by Dahua, which is said to be the largest CCTV brand recognised worldwide.

The video comes with 1080p clarity, has AI human detection, has night vision up to 10 metres, and has motion alerts in real time. It further supports cloud and SD card storage options.

The price in India is between Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,450; the camera is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Croma.

Zunpulse Smart Bulb Holder Camera

A CCTV camera which could easily blend into your home lighting, the Zunpulse Bulb Holder Camera is ideal and offers a full 360-degree fisheye view and can be installed discreetly in any room. All you need for installation is a normal bulb holder, and it supports two-way audio, motion alert, and night vision, and it works over Wi-Fi with the Zunpulse app to track every movement.

Price in India at around Rs 999 to Rs 1,199, and available at the Zunpulse official site, Amazon and Flipkart.

HIKVISION EZVIZ Mini O Lite

One of the world's best-known brands, EZVIZ (from Hikvision), comes with the Mini O Lite, a small yet powerful camera for indoor home monitoring. It supports two-way audio, along with app alerts, which is ideal for monitoring elders, pets, or front doors. It delivers 1080p HD video with infrared night vision and instant motion detection alerts and is powered by USB.

Priced in India at around Rs 1,299 to Rs 1,499, the camera is currently available on Amazon India, Flipkart and Tata Cliq.