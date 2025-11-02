7 Overpriced smartphones in India: Better, cheaper and more powerful alternatives here

The Indian smartphone market is oversaturated with several highly competitive smartphones- coming with the best camera, best battery, best processor and more. Several flagship-like performing mid-range devices are what most of the customers are looking forward to grabbing, to have the best quality at an affordable price. Still, some brands have launched smartphones whose pricing is way beyond the value they offer.
Here we bring to you 7 overpriced handsets and the better alternatives you can buy instead:
1. iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 89,900
The handset, which is considered to be on the higher price side, comes with a 60Hz display in 2025 with no telephoto camera, and charging is slower when compared with most Android rivals. The device was overshadowed by iPhone 15 Pro deals, which are comparatively cheaper.
Better alternatives:
- iPhone 15 Pro (could be bought at or below Rs 89,000 during the sales): Has 120Hz ProMotion, better camera, and a better design
- iPhone 16 (could be bought at around Rs 79,900) which comes with a new chipset, along with smaller but superior handling.
- Samsung Galaxy S25 could be bought at Rs 76,999 and offers a brighter LTPO display and better charging.
2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Rs 1,29,999
Why is it overpriced?
- The phone come switch minimal upgrades over Galaxy S24 Ultra
- It is heavy and bulky in built.
- Competitors offer similar performance at much lower prices.
Better alternatives:
- iQOO 13 Pro at Rs 79,999: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 + 144Hz display
- OnePlus 13 (Rs 69,999): Excellent camera + fast charging
- Google Pixel 9 Pro (Rs 94,999): Best photos and AI features
3. Google Pixel 9: Rs 79,999
Why is it overpriced?
- Tensor chips still overheat.
- Average battery life
- Comparable camera output from cheaper phones
Better options:
- Pixel 8a: Rs 52,000: 80 per cent of the Pixel 9's camera at a lower price
- Samsung Galaxy S25 (Rs 76,999): Better display + better battery
- iQOO 12: Rs 52,999 (for high-end performance)
4. Nothing Phone 3: Rs 79,999
Why so expensive?
- Mid-range cameras for a flagship price
- Overhyped design with mediocre performance.
- Software still needs polishing.
Better alternatives:
- OnePlus 13 (Rs 69,999): True flagship experience
- iQOO 13 (Rs 52,999): Faster performance + better cameras
- Oppo Find X9 (expected Rs 55,000) – Versatile camera hardware
5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (Rs 99,999)
Why is it overpriced?
- Foldable trend pricing
- Average cameras
- Small battery compared to rivals.
- It's not durable enough for long-term use.
Better alternatives:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Rs 94,999): Better hinge and battery
- OnePlus Open (Rs 1,39,999 after discounts): Best foldable in India
- Moto Edge 50 Ultra (Rs 59,999): If you want a Moto flagship without the foldable tax
6. Vivo X100 Pro: Rs 89,999
Why is it overpriced?
- Excellent camera, yet a bit overpriced given the competition.
- Mid-year devaluation makes it a poor long-term value
- Heavy UI and bloatware
Better options:
- iQOO 13 Pro (79,999): More powerful + cleaner UI
- Pixel 9 Pro (Rs 94,999): Better computational photography
- Samsung S25+ (Rs 91,999): Balanced flagship
7. Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Rs 99,999
Why is it overpriced?
- Amazing camera, but not worth Rs 1 lakh
- Heavier than most phones, MIUI still lacks seamless polish
Better options:
- iQOO 12 (Rs 52,999): Huge value-for-money upgrade
- OnePlus 13 (Rs 69,999): Best all-rounder in 2025
- Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rs 1,04,999): Pure Android + superior processing.
While powerful in various ways, many of these phones are overpriced for the value they bring onboard in India's competitive smartphone market.
No doubt, from time to time, devices from brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and Google have also surfaced at discounted rates, wherein the Indian buyer could easily find a better-performing flagship or flagship killer at much lower prices.