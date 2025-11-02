Apple iPhone 16 Plus receives massive price cut of Rs 25000 for limited time: Where ot buy? The iPhone 16 Plus has received one of its biggest price cut on JioMart, offering the device for Rs 65,990- which is down from the original price of Rs 89,900. With bank cashback and exchange bonuses, the effective cost can drop even further to around Rs 64,990.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 16 Plus has recently received a major price cut for a limited period of time, which is considered the biggest price drop. JioMart is selling the unit for Rs 65,990 instead of its original retail price of Rs 89,900, which is a price cut of Rs 25,000. The cost of the device will be reduced further to around Rs 64,990 after considering the bank cashback and exchange bonus.

So, here goes everything that Indian buyers should know about the offer, specifications and where to buy.

iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 25,000 price slashed

JioMart has introduced the steepest discounts on the iPhone 16 Plus, with a 128GB storage model, which was earlier priced at Rs 89,900, listed for Rs 65,990 — a direct price cut of Rs 23,910.

While Apple had already cut the official prices following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, JioMart has managed to undercut even the revised Apple Store price of Rs 79,900 by quite a margin.

Bank offers can reduce the price even further:

Customers holding an SBI co-branded Platinum credit card can claim:

5 per cent cashback on EMI transactions

Maximum cashback of Rs 1,000.

This brings the effective price down to Rs 64,990.

Furthermore, customers will get an exchange discount based on the model and condition of their old smartphone, further bringing down the price on JioMart.

Where to buy the discounted iPhone 16 Plus?

The deal is live exclusively on the JioMart website and app.

It will be able to deliver all over India, and the stocks may be limited

Though the prices may fluctuate based on demand during the festive season rush.

Specifications: What the iPhone 16 Plus Offers

The iPhone 16 Plus is a powerful package featuring Apple's latest design refinements and AI-focused hardware. Key specs include:

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display Protection: Ceramic Shield front protection

Ceramic Shield front protection Built: Aluminium frame with IP68 dust/water resistance

Aluminium frame with IP68 dust/water resistance Performance: A18 chip, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU

A18 chip, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU Upgraded 16-core Neural Engine optimised for Apple Intelligence in iOS 18

Smooth performance for apps, gaming, and machine learning tasks

Camera features: 48MP Main Fusion camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 2x optical-quality telephoto zoom

48MP Main Fusion camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 2x optical-quality telephoto zoom Low-light performance: The phone comes with improved low-light performance.

The phone comes with improved low-light performance. The device comes with a new ‘Camera Control button’ for quick access to zoom and capture tools.

for quick access to zoom and capture tools. Battery and Usage: Delivers up to 27 hours of video playback and comes with fast charging support

Delivers up to 27 hours of video playback and comes with fast charging support Storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB Colour options: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

Should you buy the iPhone 16 Plus now?

The iPhone 16 Plus is available at its lowest price since the launch date: Rs 65,990, and even lower if bank offers are thrown into the mix. As such, for those who missed buying in the holiday season or plan an upgrade in 2025, this is an excellent deal for those seeking a large display, strong battery, and AI-ready A18 chip. If you want a premium iPhone without the flagship pricing, this is among the best deals in India right now.