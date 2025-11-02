Apple iPhone 16 Plus receives massive price cut of Rs 25000 for limited time: Where ot buy?

The iPhone 16 Plus has recently received a major price cut for a limited period of time, which is considered the biggest price drop. JioMart is selling the unit for Rs 65,990 instead of its original retail price of Rs 89,900, which is a price cut of Rs 25,000. The cost of the device will be reduced further to around Rs 64,990 after considering the bank cashback and exchange bonus.
So, here goes everything that Indian buyers should know about the offer, specifications and where to buy.
iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 25,000 price slashed
JioMart has introduced the steepest discounts on the iPhone 16 Plus, with a 128GB storage model, which was earlier priced at Rs 89,900, listed for Rs 65,990 — a direct price cut of Rs 23,910.
While Apple had already cut the official prices following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, JioMart has managed to undercut even the revised Apple Store price of Rs 79,900 by quite a margin.
Bank offers can reduce the price even further:
- Customers holding an SBI co-branded Platinum credit card can claim:
- 5 per cent cashback on EMI transactions
- Maximum cashback of Rs 1,000.
- This brings the effective price down to Rs 64,990.
Furthermore, customers will get an exchange discount based on the model and condition of their old smartphone, further bringing down the price on JioMart.
Where to buy the discounted iPhone 16 Plus?
- The deal is live exclusively on the JioMart website and app.
- It will be able to deliver all over India, and the stocks may be limited
- Though the prices may fluctuate based on demand during the festive season rush.
Specifications: What the iPhone 16 Plus Offers
The iPhone 16 Plus is a powerful package featuring Apple's latest design refinements and AI-focused hardware. Key specs include:
- Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
- Protection: Ceramic Shield front protection
- Built: Aluminium frame with IP68 dust/water resistance
- Performance: A18 chip, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU
- Upgraded 16-core Neural Engine optimised for Apple Intelligence in iOS 18
- Smooth performance for apps, gaming, and machine learning tasks
- Camera features: 48MP Main Fusion camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 2x optical-quality telephoto zoom
- Low-light performance: The phone comes with improved low-light performance.
- The device comes with a new ‘Camera Control button’ for quick access to zoom and capture tools.
- Battery and Usage: Delivers up to 27 hours of video playback and comes with fast charging support
- Storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Colour options: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
Should you buy the iPhone 16 Plus now?
The iPhone 16 Plus is available at its lowest price since the launch date: Rs 65,990, and even lower if bank offers are thrown into the mix. As such, for those who missed buying in the holiday season or plan an upgrade in 2025, this is an excellent deal for those seeking a large display, strong battery, and AI-ready A18 chip. If you want a premium iPhone without the flagship pricing, this is among the best deals in India right now.