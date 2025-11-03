Worried about high power bills due to geyser usage? Here are simple ways to cut costs this winter Winter increases the need for hot water, hence the use of geysers also shoots us the electricity bills. But if you choose the right geyser and use it wisely by following simple settings and maintenance tips- your bills could be controlled, with significant reduction of power.

New Delhi:

As the temperature in the northern part of India starts to drop, the need for heating gadgets rises – from room heaters to water geysers, these electronics have become one of the most frequently used appliances in households. But with winter comfort comes a rise in electricity bills at times, which runs into several thousand rupees.

The good news is, with a few smart practices and the right settings for your geyser, you can get hot water and keep your electricity bill from shooting high. We bring to you some of the most efficient and effective ways to cut the electricity consumption while using a geyser.

Choose a geyser with an auto-cut feature

People do not give it importance, but this is one important feature which is majorly missed – they leave the geyser on for a longer duration, which leads to unnecessary power consumption.

One should opt for a geyser with an auto-cut or timer function – it automatically switches off once the water reaches the set temperature.

This feature will help the user to avoid overheating and wasting electricity while keeping the device running safely. So, if you are going to purchase a new geyser, then auto-cut functionality should be a feature in it.

Correct setting of the thermostat

Many homeowners are not concerned about the settings of their thermostats, but they play an important role in electricity consumption. One must use the geyser at an optimum temperature of 50 degrees to 55 degrees Celsius.

Here's why it is important:

The thermostat's main job is to regulate the heating temperature of the water.

When the temperature is set to a limit, heating will automatically stop/cut the power to the geyser, resulting in power saving.

If the water cools down after a while, it will turn on again if needed.

One must remember to keep the temperature of the geyser between 50 to 55 degrees for efficient heating without wasting any energy.

Choose a 5-star-rated geyser

Energy ratings are important, just like with ACs and refrigerators.

A 5-star-rated geyser will have the following benefits:

Heats water faster

Holds temperature longer

Choose a high-capacity, heat-retaining geyser.

A hot-water geyser that stays warm for 3–4 hours helps you to:

Uses less electricity

A little higher on the price front, but it yields major dividends in long-term savings.

Heat water once and store it

Avoid frequently switching the geyser on.

Regular servicing of your geyser

Many people tend to avoid it, but just like air conditioners, timely servicing of geysers is also important and needed.

A correctly serviced geyser will perform well, like:

Water heating turns faster

Consumes less power

Prevents scale buildup within the tank, which slows down the heating.

Annual maintenance eliminates energy losses due to sediment and ensures long-term efficiency.

Extra tips to save electricity this winter

Switch off the geyser immediately after use.

Insulate the geyser pipes to avoid heat loss.

Avoid bathing in very hot water.

For small tasks, use an immersion rod instead of switching on the geyser.

Simple adjustments could make a huge difference in comfort and savings this season.