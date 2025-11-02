WhatsApp introduces Passkey Backup to secure encrypted chats with Fingerprint and Face ID WhatsApp introduced passkey support for encrypted chat backups, allowing users to secure their messages using fingerprint or Face ID instead of long passwords or 64-digit keys. The feature aims to make backup protection easier, safer, and more accessible for all users in India.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has just released a big update that makes it easier than ever to secure your chat backups. The platform is now introducing passkey protection for end-to-end encrypted backups, meaning you'll be able to secure your chat history via fingerprint or Face ID without having to deal with complicated passwords or long encryption keys.

The new feature extends WhatsApp's great end-to-end encryption, which already protects chats, calls, media, and shared files. Thus far, encrypted backups required users to set a manual password or a 64-digit encryption key – something many have found confusing. With passkeys, WhatsApp is trying to make strong security more user-friendly.

What are Passkeys?

Passkeys are passwordless ways of securing accounts. Instead of typing in a password, users authenticate using Fingerprint, Face ID, Screen lock PIN or pattern-on Android.

Passkeys claim to minimise the risk of hacking and phishing, as they cannot be shared or stolen like traditional passwords.

How do Passkeys secure WhatsApp Chat backups?

The new feature adds the ability to use biometric verification for encrypted backups stored on Google Drive or Apple's iCloud, so they can only be restored by the device's owner.

Before the update, users had to make a manual password or save a 64-digit encryption key.

After the update, users can simply use fingerprint and Face ID to protect and restore backups. This makes encrypted backups accessible even to non-technical users.

How to enable Passkey-based encrypted backup on WhatsApp

When the feature hits your device, here's what you'll do:

Open WhatsApp

Tap the three-dot menu (Android) or profile icon (iPhone)

Go to Settings

Tap Chats

Back-up Chat

Tap 'End-to-end’ encrypted backup

Select Passkey as the authentication method.

You will now be able to restore backups with your fingerprint/Face ID without having to type anything.

Why is this feature important for Indian users’ security?

Indians tend to change devices often and end up using backups to retain chat history. With this update:

Backups remain secure even if the device is stolen.

Users don’t risk forgetting long passwords.

Setting up a new phone is easier and quicker.

More people can safely back up their chats without fear of losing data.

WhatsApp is also testing detailed storage management.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users see how much storage each chat occupies; for now, the app displays only the total storage usage. The new update will help: Identify conversations with heavy media files. Clear space more efficiently. Manage device storage for long-term use.