Kantara row: Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over 'Daiva' scene mimicry

On Wednesday, Bengaluru police registered a case against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on charges of hurting religious sentiments by allegedly mocking 'Daiva' in front of 'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty. The High Grounds police filed the FIR following a private complaint by advocate Prashant, based on court instructions.

The complainant stated that he is a devotee of 'Chavundi Daiva', a revered guardian spirit worshipped in traditional Bhuta Kola rituals of coastal Karnataka, and this deity is also worshipped by his family. He has been devoted to this deity since childhood.

According to the FIR, "On November 28, 2025, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Bollywood actor and public figure Ranveer Singh allegedly engaged in actions on stage, in the presence of the lead actor of the film Kantara: Chapter 1, that insulted and mocked the sacred Daiva tradition."

The complainant alleged that Ranveer Singh mocked the divine sentiments of Punjurli/Guliga Daiva in a "vulgar, humorous, and derogatory manner" and verbally referred to the sacred Chavundi Daiva as a "female ghost".

Ranveer Singh is also accused of enacting the emotional 'Chavundi Daiva' scene from Kantara: Chapter 1, despite being reportedly requested not to perform the Daiva act. The complainant explained that Chavundi Daiva is not a female ghost but a powerful and fierce guardian spirit symbolising justice, protection, and divine feminine energy, holding deep religious and cultural significance in the coastal region. Referring to the deity as a ghost is considered blasphemy and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices, the FIR notes.

The actor has been charged under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, caste, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs), and 302 (deliberately hurting religious feelings of any person by words, etc.) of the BNS.

A video of the incident went viral on the internet, causing "serious mental anguish, anger, and distress" among the complainant and other devotees. However, following the controversy, Ranveer Singh also issued a public apology.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Dhurandhar actor Ranveer singh wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise (sic)."

