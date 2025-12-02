Ranveer Singh breaks silence on Rishab Shetty's Kantara backlash: 'If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments…' Ranveer Singh has apologised for mimicking Rishab Shetty's iconic scene from Kantara Chapter 1. The Dhurandhar actor was mercilessly trolled for the same.

Ranveer Singh has finally reacted to the furore over Rishab Shetty's Kantara. At the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa, the Dhurandhar actor imitated an iconic scene from Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. He also called the Daiva a "female ghost". Ranveer's gesture didn't go down well with fans who lashed out at him on social media.

Amid the controversy, Ranveer issued an official statement where he apologised for hurting sentiments.

Ranveer Singh apologises after Kantara row

Ranveer Singh reacted to the Kantara row and said, "My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise (sic)."

What is Ranveer Singh's Kantara controversy?

Ranveer Singh took to the stage at IFFI Goa over the weekend and addressed Rishab Shetty, seated in the audience. In a video going viral, he could be heard saying, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body that shot was amazing." He then went on to imitate the scene in which Chamundi Daiva possesses Rishab's character from the film.

How did fans react to Ranveer Singh's video?

Furious fans took to X to reprimand Ranveer Singh, both for his action and statement. "Dear @RanveerOfficial you don't know the difference between God and Ghost .... Chavundi is Goddess not ghost .. And you literally mocking on big stage," wrote one user. Another added, "#RanveerSingh literally called chavundi mata a ghost and mimicked her in funny way Isn't this Blasphemy."

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 was one of the highest-earning films of the year. As for Ranveer Singh, he will be next seen in Dhurandhar, which releases on December 5.

