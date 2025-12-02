Admist Kantara controversy, Ranveer Singh makes an appearance at Dhurandhar music launch event | Watch Ranveer Singh attended the Dhurandhar music launch event amidst online backlash over his Kantara Chapter 1 remark. Several pictures and videos of him interacting with fans surfaced online. He was accompanied by Sara Arjun and rapper-singer Hanumankind.

New Delhi:

Actor Ranveer Singh made a lively appearance at the Dhurandhar music launch, just days after facing backlash over the Kantara Chapter 1 controversy. The Gully Boy actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, which is set to hit theatres this week on December 5, 2025.

For the unversed, while praising Kannada filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty for his performance in Kantara Chapter 1, Ranveer imitated the iconic climax scene on stage and referred to the Daiva as a "female ghost" during the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa. His gesture sparked widespread online criticism.

Ranveer Singh at the Dhurandhar music launch event

Despite the controversy, the actor maintained a positive atmosphere at the Dhurandhar music launch as he interacted with fans, posed for photos, and cheered for the team. His energetic presence stood out, especially amid the ongoing row.

Sara Arjun and Hanumankind join the Dhurandhar music launch event

Apart from Ranveer Singh, lead actress Sara Arjun and rapper-singer Hanumankind also attended the event. The makers recently released the third soundtrack from the film, Gehra Hua, which was well received by the audience. Sung by Arijit Singh and Armaan Khan, the song has garnered more than 14 million views on YouTube.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Sara Arjun at the Dhurandhar music launch event

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Ranveer Singh at the Dhurandhar music launch event

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Hanumankind at the Dhurandhar music launch event

Dhurandhar movie: Cast and production details

The highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar, is directed and written by the Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The Hindi language action thriller features an ensemble star cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and a B62 Studios production.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh trolled for imitating Rishab Shetty's Kantara scene, upsets fans by calling Daiva 'female ghost'