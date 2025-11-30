Ranveer Singh trolled for imitating Rishab Shetty's Kantara scene, upsets fans by calling Daiva 'female ghost' Ranveer Singh faced backlash for imitating the iconic climax scene from Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 at IFFI 2025. He referred to the goddess Chamundi Daiva as a 'female ghost', which sparked criticism online.

New Delhi:

Actor Ranveer Singh, best known for his outspoken personality, finds himself in trouble because of his recent comments. Recently, at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa, the Gully Boy actor faced online backlash for imitating a scene from Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.

During the event, Ranveer praised Rishab Shetty’s performance in the movie, especially the climax scene and even attempted to recreate that scene from the film. However, he referred to the 'daiva as a "female ghost". Although the moment drew laughter at the event, the video clip quickly went viral and sparked criticism on social media.

Ranveer Singh faces criticism for imitating Kantara Chapter 1 scene

In the viral video, Ranveer Singh can be heard saying, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body that shot was amazing." He then imitated the scene in which Chamundi daiva possesses Rishabh, causing laughter among the audience, including Rishabh Shetty.

Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh's scene imitation

The film franchise Kantara depicts the gods and goddesses worshipped by the Tulu community of Karnataka, where Daiva festivals are celebrated with grand celebrations across villages. While praising Risbab Shetty's performance, Ranveer Singh referred to the goddess as a "ghost", which sparked backlash among internet users.

One X user wrote, "Dear @RanveerOfficial you don't know the difference between God and Ghost .... Chavundi is Goddess not ghost .. And you literally mocking on big stage.."

Another added, "#RanveerSingh literally called chavundi mata a ghost and mimicked her in funny way Isn't this Blasphemy."

About Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

For the unversed, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 hit film, Kantara. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film went on to become a blockbuster in both India and worldwide theatres. Besides, Rishab Sheety, the Kannada action thriller features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty and others in the key roles. The film is currently available to stream on Prime Video in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Also Read: Dhurandhar’s Gehra Hua featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun is out, internet says it's 'pure soothing vibes'