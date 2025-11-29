Dhurandhar’s Gehra Hua featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun is out, internet says it's 'pure soothing vibes' Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun have created a stir online with Dhurandhar's third song, Gehra Hua. The makers dropped the soundtrack on Friday, November 28, 2025, across social media platforms.

New Delhi:

The makers of Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated film Dhurandhar released the third song from the movie, Gehra Hua, on Friday, November 28, 2025. Since its release, the soundtrack has created quite a stir on the internet. The film is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame director Aditya Dhar and produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Notably, the action thriller marks Sara Arjun's first role as an adult lead opposite Ranveer Singh. Besides Sara and Ranveer, the film features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar's Gehra Hua song is out

Sharing the official music video of Gehra Hua on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, "From the depths of Arijit Singh’s heart… here’s presenting ‘Gehra Hua’ #Dhurandhar (sic)." For the unversed, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Armaan Khan. It is composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

Internet praises Gehra Hua song from Dhurandhar

Social media users praised the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in this romantic track. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "#GehraHua is pure soothing vibes. The chemistry is landing well, and I’m sure the film has something solid to justify the age-gap dynamic. #Dhurandhar (sic)."

Another user wrote, "They are so cute together #RanveerSingh #Dhurandhar #GehraHua (sic)." One more user praised Arijit Singh’s vocals, writing, "Arijit Singh's magic strikes again!! #GehraHua is so beautiful and soothing to the ears #Dhurandhar (sic)." Have a look at the posts below:

More about Dhurandhar

For the unversed, the Hindi action adventure film, Dhurandhar, is inspired by true events set in the gritty criminal vein of underworld with a backdrop of Indian patriotism. It is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

