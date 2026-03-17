Kiwi pacers dominate after Devon Conway show as New Zealand script comeback in T20I series vs South Africa

Hamilton (New Zealand):

New Zealand bowlers tormented South Africa in the second T20I in Hamilton, securing a 68-run win to square the series 1-1. The pacers lived up to the expectations, outclassing the Proteas, who were bundled for just 107 runs.

Put in to bat, the home side found a steady hand in Devon Conway, who shaped the innings at a time when others struggled to stay long enough to form substantial partnerships. The opening stand produced the best return, but contributions around him remained brief. Even so, the scoring never dipped for long, with Conway keeping the innings moving and setting up a platform.

Spin proved costly for South Africa. Keshav Maharaj and George Linde were unable to apply control through the middle phase, allowing New Zealand to keep pushing forward. When Conway departed for 60 runs, with the innings still in the balance, South Africa had a chance to limit the damage, but they flopped to keep up with the momentum.

The Kiwis produced a late show, which changed the complexion. Josh Clarkson struck cleanly in the closing overs, turning a competitive total into a far more demanding one. The final overs produced a surge that South Africa could not prevent, leaving them with a target of 176 runs, which required a strong start.

Kiwi quicks wins it for hosts

South Africa’s start to the chase never got any momentum. Once New Zealand’s quicks found their rhythm, the chase lost direction. Ben Sears made the first dents and Lockie Ferguson ensured there was no recovery. The duo claimed three wickets each. Wickets fell in quick succession for the Keshav Maharaj-led side and the required rate soon became irrelevant as the batting order collapsed.

George Linde managed to offer some resistance, scoring 33 runs but the rest of the lineup could not build anything substantial. New Zealand’s fielding and bowling intensity kept the pressure constant, closing out the game well before the final overs.

Captain Mitchell Santner played his part in the squeeze, breaking partnerships and keeping the middle overs tight. His interventions ensured South Africa never settled after the early setbacks.

Also Read: