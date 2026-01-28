Armada heading to Iran, time is running out: Trump's latest warning US President Donald Trump stressed that “time is running out” for Tehran to agree to a deal that would prevent the development of nuclear weapons, framing the situation as urgent and pivotal.

New Delhi:

In a direct statement on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump warned Iran that a powerful naval force led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is moving toward Iranian waters, urging Tehran to come to the negotiating table to curb its nuclear ambitions before it’s “too late.” Trump’s remarks marked one of his strongest public signals of pressure on Iran in months.

‘Massive Armada’ and a clear deadline

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to describe the incoming fleet as a “massive Armada”, saying it was larger than previous deployments and was advancing “with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.” He made clear that while he hopes for a diplomatic settlement, the fleet is ready “to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

The president stressed that “time is running out” for Tehran to agree to a deal that would prevent the development of nuclear weapons, framing the situation as urgent and pivotal. The deployment of the Abraham Lincoln and its strike group comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, linked to Iran’s domestic unrest and concerns about its nuclear activities.

US Central Command has also announced multi-day aerial drills designed to enhance operational flexibility and reassure regional partners that the United States maintains a “credible, combat-ready, and responsible presence.”

Tehran’s stance and regional response

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have warned that any military action against the country would be treated as an all-out war, raising the stakes of the standoff. Analysts say Tehran is watching US movements closely, and any escalation could have far-reaching consequences across the Middle East.

Turkey has urged both sides to pursue dialogue, suggesting disputes be handled step by step to avoid humiliating Tehran and reduce the risk of broader conflict.