Ajit Pawar's 'last photo' before deadly plane crash emerges Ajit Pawar, 66, was Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, having held the post six times under various state governments. He served in the administrations of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.

Mumbai:

A photograph showing Ajit Pawar with his security personnel has surfaced, with party leaders confirming that the image was taken earlier on Wednesday, shortly before the tragic plane crash that claimed his life. Ajit Pawar was travelling on a small chartered aircraft that took off from Mumbai around 8 am. About 45 minutes later, the plane crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. All five people on board, including Pawar, lost their lives in the accident.

Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar, 66, was Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, having held the post six times under various state governments. He served in the administrations of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.

Known for his grassroots connection, Pawar was widely respected as a hardworking leader who championed the development of rural areas and welfare of the downtrodden.

PM Modi pays tribute

Speaking at the annual NCC PM Rally in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over Pawar’s death. “A tragic plane crash took place in Maharashtra this morning. The incident has led to the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and few others. Ajit Dada played a key role in the development of the country and Maharashtra. I express my condolences to the family of Ajit Pawar and others,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had posted on X, calling Pawar a “leader of the people” and highlighting his administrative acumen and commitment to empowering the poor. PM Modi also called Sharad Pawar to personally convey his condolences. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Baramati to meet Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, and offer their condolences.

Final rites scheduled

Ajit Pawar’s last rites will be held on Thursday in Baramati, with his mortal remains being brought to Vidya Pratishthan before cremation.