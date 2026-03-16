10 patients killed after massive fire breaks out at SCB Medical College Hospital ICU in Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack:

At least 10 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at the trauma care centre of Odisha government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the wee hours of Monday, officials said. Around 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries while rescuing patients to safety.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:00 am, when a fire suddenly broke out on the first floor of the Trauma Care department of the hospital. It is reported that the majority of the deceased were patients admitted to the Trauma Care ICU.

Patients shifted to a safe location

Immediately upon the outbreak of the fire, the hospital's fire safety system was activated, and the hospital's fire department initiated immediate action. Three fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire.

During this time, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed within the hospital, and the relatives of patients, gripped by panic, began running in all directions.

In view of the situation, The fire service officials, along with hospital staff and police, along with patients' attendants, rescued the patients undergoing treatment at the ICU and shifted them to other departments of the SCB hospital, which is a major state-run medical facility in Odisha. Patients in critical condition were transferred to the hospital's New Medicine ICU.

CM Mohan Majhi rushes to hospital

Soon after getting the news, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation at the site. He reviewed the situation and met the patients, who are under treatment at the facility.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said a major fire erupted in SCB Medical College and Hospital due to a suspected short-circuit. It affected Trauma Care ICU and adjoining ICI and wards, he said. "A total of 23 patients have been shifted to other departments. Seven serious patients died while shifting to other ICUs and wards, while another three persons died later," Majhi said.

"I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients," he said.

The Chief Minister has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of each deceased person.

Several senior administrative officials—including the Health Secretary, the District Collector of Cuttack, and the DCP—are currently present at the scene. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out rapidly by the administration.

Currently, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, and detailed information regarding the incident is awaited. The tragedy has created an atmosphere of panic throughout the entire area and has also raised questions regarding the hospital's safety protocols.

(Report: Shubham Kumar)